More than 200,000 Russians fled to Kazakhstan after the start of the mobilization decreed by Putin

Russian citizens queue outside a public service center in the city of Oral, Kazakhstan September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Raul Uporov

More than 200,000 Russian citizens entered Kazakhstan after the declaration of military mobilization in his country on September 21, the authorities of the Central Asian republic reported on Tuesday.

“More than 200,000 Russians entered Kazakhstan since September 21 and already 147,000 have left the country″ said the Kazakh Interior Minister, Marat Ajmetdzhanov.

According to unofficial data, this figure is even higher. Thus, local experts estimate that in two weeks more than 250,000 Russians.

Akhmetdzhanov specified that yesterday the Kazakh border was crossed by more than 7,000 citizens from the neighboring country and 11,000 left Kazakhstan.

More than 200,000 Russian citizens entered Kazakhstan after the declaration of partial military mobilization in their country on September 21. Oral, Kazakhstan September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Raul Uporov

“People who arrive leave. They are all under immigration control.” assured the minister.

According to the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Baghdad Musinsome 70,000 Russian citizens have received an individual identification number in Kazakhstan from September 21, which is assigned to non-residents so that they can receive bank cards and receive medical assistance.

This is the second exodus of Russians to Kazakhstan, after registering a first wave of migrants at the end of February, after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Russian citizens at a public service center where they receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Along with Kazakhstan, which has so far received the largest number of Russians fleeing instability, they have received tens of thousands of travelers from that country. Georgia, Armenia, Turkey and Finland.

However, according to local authorities, the number of Russians who have crossed into neighboring countries in recent days It has decreased.

More of 194,000 Russians had crossed into Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland by Tuesday. It was not possible to discern how many were fleeing the mobilization and how many were traveling for other reasons, but the numbers were much higher after the call by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to officials from those three countries, by the end of the week the flow had decreased. It was unclear whether that was related to the temporary military recruitment centers that Russian authorities hastily set up along the borders or to the policy of turning away frontiersmen, citing mobilization laws.

General view of the Georgian side of the Verkhni Lars customs checkpoint, between Georgia and Russia, about 200 km from Tbilisi, on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)

Finland on Friday prohibited the entry of Russians with tourist visas and only 1,688 Russians managed to cross overland into the Nordic country that day, compared to 5,262 on Thursday and more than 8,000 daily the previous weekend, according to the Finnish Border Guard.

Georgia also recorded fewer Russians entering the country: only 6,109 between Thursday and Friday, compared to 9,642 between Wednesday and Thursday, indicated the Ministry of the Interior.

The decline in the flow of Russians to Georgia, which together with Kazakhstan forms two of the most popular destinations for those crossing by land, could also have to do with the new restrictions. On Wednesday, authorities in the southern Russian region of North Ossetia, where the only crossing point to Georgia is located, restricted the entry of cars from other regions in an attempt to stem the exodus.

But authorities in Kazakhstan also noted a decrease in border crossingsdespite the fact that no official restrictions have been applied on either side of its border with Russia.

(With information from EFE and AP)

