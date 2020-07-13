More than 28 thousand new cases of corona in the country, the figure will cross 9 lakh tomorrow

new Delhi: Corona virus infection is hitting the boom in the country. The number of corona cases that have surfaced in the last 24 hours in the country is about 29 thousand. For the past few days, more than 25 thousand cases are being filed every day. With the high speed of corona infection, the figure of corona patients in India will reach 9 lakh tomorrow. Also Read – Coronavirus in Pune: Pune has the highest number of 1,088 new patients of Kovid-19 in one day, know the condition of all districts

The Union Health Ministry said that 28,701 new cases of COVID-19 and 500 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of corona virus infection patients in the country has increased to 8,78,254, including 3,01,609 active cases and 5,53,471 patients cured / discharged / migrated. The total number of people who died due to Karona virus infection in the country is 23,174. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: After four family members found corona positive, Amitabh said this to the fans

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,18,06,256 samples were tested for COVID19 till July 12, of which 2,19,103 samples were tested yesterday. Also Read – Online class will be started soon in UP universities, learn admission and complete information about examinations