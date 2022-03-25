More than 29,000 Marvel comics come free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with an offer

With a collaboration similar to what we saw with Crunchyroll, players in the US can enjoy this addition.

Xbox Game Pass does not stop giving us reasons to subscribe to its service, something that especially attracts us with the different batches of games that expand the catalog. But the entertainment of users goes beyond video games, and that is why Redmond has already started collaborations with different media like the Crunchyroll anime or, the one that brings us here today, the marvel comics.

With a promotion valid for usuarios de EE.UU.Marvel superheroes land on the service with the more than 29,000 comics what has the platform Marvel Unlimited. And now, with the aforementioned Xbox alliance, both companies are launching an offer: 3 months of Marvel Unlimited with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This opportunity can be claimed until May 31, but will be redeemable until June 30.

One important detail should be noted beyond the reduced availability to the United States, and that is that this offer will only be suitable for new Marvel Unlimited users. In this way, the comic adventures will be complemented with some of the installments recently seen on the Xbox platform.

After all, Marvel superheroes have been dropped on Xbox Game Pass with Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which only recently joined the service with the March shipment. Therefore, lovers of superheroes and video games will be able to follow the adventures of these characters in both the comics and digital installments.

More about: Marvel, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.