More than 30 thousand corona patients are getting every day for 7 consecutive days… When will this figure stop?

The total number of infected in the country increased to 11,92,915 on Wednesday after 37,724 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in India. At the same time, 7,53,049 patients have been infection free after treatment. The Union Health Ministry said that maximum 28,472 patients were cured in one day yesterday. Also Read – Covid-19 test in India: most investigation of Kovid-19 in India after US: Trump

According to the latest data released by the ministry at eight in the morning, after the death of 648 more people in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 28,732. Also Read – India Ideas Summit: PM Modi will address today from international stage, this step is towards making a better India

According to the data, 4,11,133 people in the country are undergoing treatment for the corona virus and so far 7,53,049 people have become infection free. Also Read – Coronvirus Cases in India: Has India lost the battle to Corona? More than 6 lakh cases found in 21 days

He told that the recovery rate of patients is 63.13 percent. At the same time, foreign nationals found infected in the total cases are also included.

More than 30,000 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country for the seventh consecutive day.

According to the figures of the Ministry, Maharashtra was the highest among the 648 people who lost their lives in the last 24 hours. This is followed by 75 in Tamil Nadu, 62 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in Karnataka, 37 in Uttar Pradesh, 35 in West Bengal, 34 in Gujarat, 27 in Delhi, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and nine each in Rajasthan. Seven people have died in Telangana, six in Odisha, four in Chhattisgarh, three in Goa, two in Jharkhand, one each in Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab and Tripura.

(input language)