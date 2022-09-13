More than 40 countries signed a declaration at the UN to condemn the repression and human rights violations in Nicaragua

The UN Human Rights Council (REUTERS / Denis Balibouse)

In a debate on Nicaragua at the UN Human Rights Council, 45 countries urged in a joint declaration to put an end to the repression in Nicaragua, and called on the regime of Daniel Ortega to release political prisoners in his country.

Alexander Davalosdeputy permanent representative of Ecuador, said, referring to the comprehensive report of the United Nations High Commissioner on the situation of human rights in Nicaragua: “[El informe] it shows the self-isolation of the Nicaraguan authorities from cooperation with human rights mechanisms. This attitude constitutes further evidence of the lack of responsibility and accountability for Nicaragua’s international human rights obligations, resulting in the continuous and progressive deterioration of human rights in the country”.

“Nicaragua has continued to repress the rights to the freedoms of peaceful assembly y associationand of religion”, he continued. “This year alone, it has canceled the legal status of 1,112 human rights, development and other organizations, professional associations, including medical associations, and others. Twelve universities have also seen their legal status cancelled, impacting the right to education. It also worsened the enjoyment of freedom of opinion and expressionwith more journalists forced into exile, and due to the recent closure of 12 radio and television outlets of the Catholic Church, especially in Matagalpa.”

He asked that “Nicaragua must re-establish the national dialogue without delay. Furthermore, in view of the upcoming municipal elections in November, it is particularly worrying that the OHCHR recommendations to reform Nicaragua’s electoral body have not been carried out”.

45 countries urged in a joint statement to end the repression in Nicaragua, and called on the Daniel Ortega regime to release political prisoners in his country (EFE/Jorge Torres)



“We once again urge the Nicaraguan authorities to collaborate openly with human rights mechanisms, restore civic space, release all political prisoners, guarantee the judicial independenceend politically motivated arrests and repression independent media, as well as minorities, cooperate with the OHCHR and implement its recommendations”.

Finally, he reiterated the commitment and solidarity with the Nicaraguan people and called “this Council to continue taking concrete measures to promote and protect their human rights.”

List of signatory States so far:

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Brazil

4. Belgium

5. Bulgaria

6. Canada

7. Chile

8. Colombia

9. Costa Rica

10. Croatia

11. Cyprus

12. Czech Republic

13. Denmark

14. Ecuador

15. Estonia

16. Finland

17. France

18. Georgia

19. Germany

20. Greece

21. Ireland

22. Italia

23. Latvia

24. Liechtenstein

25. Lithuania

26. Luxembourg

27. Malta

28. Monaco

29. Netherlands

30. New Zealand

31. Norway

32. Panama

33. Paraguay

34. Peru

35. Poland

36. Portugal

37. Rumania

38. Slovakia

39. Slovenia

40. Spain

41. Sweden

42. Switzerland

43. United Kingdom

44. United States of America

45. Uruguay

Keep reading:

Nicaraguan journalists denounced that Daniel Ortega seeks to impose his unique thought with the closure of media outlets

“What Ortega has done in Nicaragua is outrageous”: Foreign Minister assured that the Colombian government is not with the Nicaraguan dictator

They ask the international community to be more “belligerent” in the defense of human rights in Nicaragua