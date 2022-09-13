More than 40 countries signed a declaration at the UN to condemn the repression and human rights violations in Nicaragua

In a debate on Nicaragua at the UN Human Rights Council, 45 countries urged in a joint declaration to put an end to the repression in Nicaragua, and called on the regime of Daniel Ortega to release political prisoners in his country.
Alexander Davalosdeputy permanent representative of Ecuador, said, referring to the comprehensive report of the United Nations High Commissioner on the situation of human rights in Nicaragua: “[El informe] it shows the self-isolation of the Nicaraguan authorities from cooperation with human rights mechanisms. This attitude constitutes further evidence of the lack of responsibility and accountability for Nicaragua’s international human rights obligations, resulting in the continuous and progressive deterioration of human rights in the country”.
“Nicaragua has continued to repress the rights to the freedoms of peaceful assembly y associationand of religion”, he continued. “This year alone, it has canceled the legal status of 1,112 human rights, development and other organizations, professional associations, including medical associations, and others. Twelve universities have also seen their legal status cancelled, impacting the right to education. It also worsened the enjoyment of freedom of opinion and expressionwith more journalists forced into exile, and due to the recent closure of 12 radio and television outlets of the Catholic Church, especially in Matagalpa.”
He asked that “Nicaragua must re-establish the national dialogue without delay. Furthermore, in view of the upcoming municipal elections in November, it is particularly worrying that the OHCHR recommendations to reform Nicaragua’s electoral body have not been carried out”.
“We once again urge the Nicaraguan authorities to collaborate openly with human rights mechanisms, restore civic space, release all political prisoners, guarantee the judicial independenceend politically motivated arrests and repression independent media, as well as minorities, cooperate with the OHCHR and implement its recommendations”.
Finally, he reiterated the commitment and solidarity with the Nicaraguan people and called “this Council to continue taking concrete measures to promote and protect their human rights.”
List of signatory States so far:
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Brazil
4. Belgium
5. Bulgaria
6. Canada
7. Chile
8. Colombia
9. Costa Rica
10. Croatia
11. Cyprus
12. Czech Republic
13. Denmark
14. Ecuador
15. Estonia
16. Finland
17. France
18. Georgia
19. Germany
20. Greece
21. Ireland
22. Italia
23. Latvia
24. Liechtenstein
25. Lithuania
26. Luxembourg
27. Malta
28. Monaco
29. Netherlands
30. New Zealand
31. Norway
32. Panama
33. Paraguay
34. Peru
35. Poland
36. Portugal
37. Rumania
38. Slovakia
39. Slovenia
40. Spain
41. Sweden
42. Switzerland
43. United Kingdom
44. United States of America
45. Uruguay
