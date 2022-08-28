More than 400,000 cigarettes, with a health alert, were seized in Nuevo León by the National Guard

Elements of the National Guard seized 400 thousand cigarettes of illicit origin in the municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza (Photo: National Guard)

National Guard troops (GN) insured about 400 thousand cigarettes of illicit origin in a courier and parcel company located in the municipality of San Nicolas de los Garza. National guards supported by a canine force made a tour of the shipping area.

A package caught the attention of the canine binomial and after reviewing the presence of illicit substances was indicated.

The revised packaging was from Mexico City and inside they were found 20 cartons which contained approximately 400 thousand cigaretteswhich did not have the documents that prove their legal origin.

It should be noted that the brand commercial that showed the packs is on the health alert list issued by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).

The commercial brand that the packs showed is on the health alert list issued by Cofepris (Photo: National Guard)

As a result of the previous situation, the illicit packages were made available to the Fiscal Presence Coordination of the General Directorate of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Finance and General Treasury of the state of Nuevo León, an institution that will be in charge of continuing with the corresponding investigations. .

These actions were carried out within the framework of compliance with the National Strategy for Public Safety and to contribute to the National Addiction Prevention Strategy Together for Peace.

Also yesterday, August 24, a drug hit al seize 100 kilos of marijuana It was hidden inside an abandoned house. According to official information, the drug packages were guarded by people presumably linked to narcohowever, when they noticed the presence of the security elements fled getting lost in the undergrowth.

In Nuevo León: they seized 100 kilos of marijuana in an abandoned house (Photo: National Guard)

After these actions, the GN agents carried out an inspection in the vicinity of the property where a construction was located that protected the interior 10 rectangular bales wrapped with cinnamon ribbonwhich They contained the drug.

More than 100 kilos of marijuana were seized in NL and Michoacán (Photo: National Guard)

A day earlier, on August 23, the GN reported the seizure of more than 100 packs of marijuana in New Lion y Michoacan. In the first discovery, the material was hidden in the undergrowth and was found when the security elements carried out tours in the municipality of Pátzcuaro.

In that place, national guards found a person when traveling on a dirt road. When the individual became aware of the presence of security members began to run away and got lost in the undergrowth. His search was immediately started but no results were obtained.

The second finding was in a private company from Nuevo Leon. In a carton box were found approx. 21 packs that they contained marihuana.

The securing of the cigars recalls the time when the GN seized 30,000 cigarettes from India that had the fate of the illegal market in Quintana Roo. On that occasion, which occurred at the end of August last year, the seizure was achieved by an operation.

Elements of the National Guard seized 30 thousand cigarettes from India (Photo: National Guard)

The security agents were patrolling when at kilometer 258+700 of the highway Francisco Escarcega-Chetumal they came across a vehicle that had its hood open and was parked outside a gas station.

Faced with this situation, the elements approached to ask the people who were on board if they needed help. After these actions, the driver and his companion mentioned that they had no problem and thanked them for the support.

However, the national guards managed to notice that in the back seat there was a box covered with cloth. Thus, when asking those involved what was the content of these boxes, they replied that they were cigars that came from indiawhich they did not have the documentation to prove its legality.

