More than 430 Venezuelans have returned to their country from Panama after giving up their irregular trip to the United States

Hundreds of migrants irregular Venezuelans are voluntarily returned to their country from Panama after giving up his trip to USAwhich closed the land border to them on October 12, this was stated this Friday by the Foreign Minister of Panama, Janaina Tewaneyat a press conference.

“Migrants who intend to return to Venezuela have been welcomed by the Venezuelan Mission in Panama and they are in charge of carrying out the return to Venezuela“, said.

“In fact, the figure they shared with us is approximately 435 who have already been returned by charter flights to date, and we also have between today and tomorrow a return of 200 more,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama. .

“The voluntary return of irregular migrants is an issue that is being coordinated through the Foreign Ministry, Migration and the Venezuelan Mission in Panama, which has taken responsibility and is carrying out the specific movements of those irregulars who have a voluntary interest. to return,” he added.

It may interest you: The US Border Patrol warned that the measure to deport Venezuelans who enter illegally is for immediate compliance

Panama It is the gateway to Central America from the south. This year they have arrived in the country after crossing the jungle of Darien, the natural border with Colombia, around 190,000 irregular travelers, an unprecedented figure, and more than 70% of them are Venezuelans. They all have the goal of reaching the United States.

It is so since last week USA applies a new policy for Venezuelans: whoever enters irregularly through the land border with Mexico or who has come under the same circumstance to Panamawill be expelled immediately to Mexican territory.

Venezuelans who enter the United States irregularly through the land border with Mexico or who have arrived in Panama in the same circumstance will be immediately expelled to Mexican territory.

The United States also announced a program that gives legal status for two years to 24,000 Venezuelans who arrive by plane and have a sponsor.

Tewaney stated that it seems that the new immigration policy of the United States towards Venezuelans is beginning to give “a result”.

“Three days ago the crossing of irregular migrants from Colombia Panama through the Darién was 2,665, one day after 1,522 and yesterday 1,213. It seems that the flow of travelers is going down, ”he added.

This same Friday, Venezuelan families left Mexico, voluntarily and through the border with Guatemalaen route to Panama and Costa Rica, given the new measures of the United States that contemplate its deportation immediately if they cross this country by land.

The chancellor maintained the premise of Panama that the “humanitarian crisis” derived from the high flow of irregular migrants who cross the continent towards the United States must be approached from the perspective of “shared responsibility.”

In this context, Panama is holding talks at the “highest level” with Colombia and Costa Rica, its neighboring countries, and with the United States, and is promoting future meetings in search of “concrete” regional actions so that this humanitarian crisis is resolved.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

The head of the United States Southern Command closed her visit to Panama with a tour of the Darién

A time bomb called the Darién Gap: 150,000 migrants in nine months

The US began the process of requesting temporary immigration permits for Venezuelans