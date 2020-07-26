More than 48 thousand new corona cases for fourth consecutive day, patients figure over 13.85 lakh

new Delhi: The spread of corona virus infection continues rapidly in the country. For the last four days more than 48 thousand cases are being reported continuously. Today, 48,661 new cases of corona infection have been reported in India based on the data received till 8 am on Sunday. The total number of patients in the country has crossed 13.85 lakh and so far more than 32 thousand deaths have been reported. Also Read – 101 year old woman wins COVID 19, set example for people

According to the Union Health Ministry, 48,661 new cases of corona virus were reported in India in the last 24 hours and there were 705 deaths. The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the country now stands at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 fine / discharge / displaced cases and 32,063 deaths.

Single-day spike of 48,661 positive cases & 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total # COVID19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured / discharged / migrated & 32,063 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Qk11TYzDbQ – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

On July 25, 48,916 new cases came

There were 48,916 new cases of corona virus in India on Saturday. There were 757 deaths. The total number of COVID19 positive cases was 13,36,861, including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 fine / discharge / displaced cases and 31,358 deaths.

49,310 new cases on 24 July

In India, a record 49,310 cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Friday and the total cases of infection reached 12,87,945 on Friday, while 8,17,208 people had recovered from the disease. By 8 am Friday, the number of dead due to the epidemic had risen to 30,601 with the death of 740 more people. As of July 24, there were 4,40,135 active patients from Corona virus infection in the country.