More than 49 thousand cases of corona registered in 24 hours in India, figure crosses 12.87 lakh

new Delhi: More than 49 thousand cases of Corona virus infection have been reported in the country and the total infected

The number of patients has crossed 12.87 lakh. Kovid-19 infection has killed 30,601 people in the country so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, 49,310 cases and 740 cases were reported to be the largest increase in India in the last 24 hours.

Deaths were recorded. COVID-19 total positive cases are 12,87,945, of which 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 ok

Includes / vacation / displaced and 30,601 deaths and 30,601 deaths have been recorded.

Highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total # COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured / discharged / migrated & 30,601 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/veE2V1JgH9 – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), COVID-19 samples tested till 23 July

The total number is 1,54,28,170, including 3,52,801 samples, which were tested yesterday.