More than 60 open world games on sale for Xbox with up to 90% discount: these are the 13 best

Although Microsoft has mainly focused its efforts on giving us a Game Pass to match, that does not mean that the Xbox Store will not offer great deals on good titles. In this case we are referring to the latest promotion that has been launched in the Xbox Store with the best open world games with a discount of up to 90%.

Although as soon as you enter the website there is a label indicating that you can save up to 70% off, it is not. If you look at some games it says up to 90% off. Specifically, there are 64 games that have entered this promotion, but here we leave you a selection of the highlights. Remember that you can visit the offers page yourself to check for yourself each and every one of the offers. We have made this list with 13 best open world games on sale.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for 23.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): Arthur Morgan’s adventure arrived in 2018, but today he continues to talk about. Dutch van der Linde’s gang in Red Dead Redemption 2 faces numerous dangers where the narrative and its open world boast a marvel that continues to be a reference in the industry.



Dead Island Definitive Edition for 3.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): A wild survival title and more with this Definitive Edition, as it includes many more hours than the original installment. Dead Island is still an example of how to make a zombie game where every step you take you are afraid of ending up dead.



Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY for 5.99 euros (before 9.89 euros): Not for nothing was GOTY in 2014. Dragon Age: Inquisition arrived and surprised everyone at the hands of BioWare. It is one of the best role-playing games set in a fantastic and medieval world that precisely a few hours are not what you are going to enjoy.



Dyling Light: The Following for 9.89 euros (before 29.99 euros): Another zombie game that was very surprising for its parkour mechanics and its dangerous nocturnal presence. Dying Light is one of those games that if the gameplay catches you, you won’t let go of it for anything in the world. In addition, it has a more than interesting narrative to fully immerse you in Harran.



Mad Max for 6.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): It is one of those games where they demonstrate how to make a post-apocalyptic open world game in which cars are your best asset to survive. Mad Max is at an excellent price, but we also recommend that you take a look at the movies.



Sleeping Dogs for 4.49 euros (before 29.99 euros): Possibly one of the most underrated games. Sleeping Dogs tells a police drama in a very diverse Hong Kong in terms of a variety of settings. For the price at which it is found, it has been very easy to include it in the list.



Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for 13.74 euros (before 54.98 euros): A great work that has the seal of Hideo Kojima. Metal Gear Solid V continues under the orders of the Japanese creator where he offers us a classic experience of stealth and action typical of the best Metal Gear.



Batman: Arkham Knight for 11.54 euros (previously for 34.99 euros): Without a doubt, the definitive experience of this trilogy. Batman: Arkham Knight is consecrated in this installment providing essential elements such as the Batmobile as a pilotable vehicle. The villains are still a house brand, as it has served to give Gotham Knights the perfect start.



Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 27.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): The definitive installment that brings together the Commander Shephard trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition gives us one of those space trips that we will never forget due to its brilliant RPG whose duration can perfectly exceed 70 hours.



Watch Dogs: Legion for 20.99 euros (before 29.99 euros): The latest installment of this saga has not been the best that Ubisoft has released. Even so, Watch Dogs: Legion is one of those titles that you will like if the saga has been to your liking with somewhat different mechanics, but that try to trap us in a futuristic London.



Assassin’s Creed II for 2.99 euros (before 9.99 euros): Considered by many to be the best game in the series, and with good reason. Assassin’s Creed II begins Ezio’s adventure in the Italian Renaissance period whose open world continues to surprise today with its many missions and activities that continue to engage as the first day.



