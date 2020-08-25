More than 60 thousand cases of corona in last 24 hours, 848 people died

In the last 24 hours, 60,975 new cases of corona were reported in the country. In this way, total corona cases in the country have crossed 31 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 848 people have died due to this contagious disease. Also Read – Corona’s transition on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, 3 people positive with so many actors

According to the Union Health Ministry, 31,67,324 cases of corona have been reported in the country so far. Of these, 7,04,348 cases are active while 24,04,585 people have become healthy. So far, a total of 58,390 people have died due to this disease. In this way, the rate of those recovering from this disease has reached more than 75.92 percent.

According to the data till eight o'clock in the morning, with the death of 848 people in the last 24 hours, the number of people who died of infection has increased to 58,390.

Death rate from Kovid-19 has come down to 1.84 percent.

According to the data, 7,04,348 people are still being treated for Kovid-19 in the country, which is 22.24 percent of the total cases.

Kovid-19 cases in the country crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 3,68,27,520 samples were tested in the country till August 24, of which 9,25,383 samples were tested on Monday.