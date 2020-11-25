More than 750 people died in 13 days in Delhi, CM Kejriwal requested PM to reserve 1,000 ICU beds

new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve 1,000 ICU beds for Delhiites in centrally run hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung in the city. The Chief Minister also said that there are several reasons for the greater severity of the third wave of Kovid-19 in the national capital, of which pollution is the most effective. Also Read – PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building in December, new parliament will be equipped with digital interface

In the Kovid-19 review meeting organized by Prime Minister Modi, Kejriwal said that “it will be very helpful for us if the central government reserves ICU beds for city dwellers amidst rising cases of corona virus infection”. Also Read – Delhi Corona Cases Update: Corona of Corona in Delhi, 109 people died in one day, more than 6200 new cases

Kejriwal said that 8,600 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi on November 10 in the third wave and since then both the number of infection cases and the rate of infection has been decreasing rapidly. Also Read – Why Corona virus has increased in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal held it responsible

The Chief Minister hoped that the decrease in the rate of infection in the national capital will continue even further. In the meeting, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is not worried about non-ICU beds, as it has sufficient number of such beds.

According to a statement, Kejriwal told the Prime Minister that out of around 3,500 ICU beds available in the city, 724 are still vacant. Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the Chief Ministers of eight states to review the latest status of Kovid-19, where there has been a spurt in the recent cases of infection.

Kejriwal said in the meeting, “Home Minister Amit Shah is helping to increase the number of ICU beds, but it would be very helpful for us if the Central Government reserved 1,000 beds for Delhi residents in centrally run hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung. Will happen.”

According to the statement, “The Chief Minister said that there are several reasons for the third wave of corona virus infection to be more serious. One of the important reasons is pollution. With this, he referred to the recent bio-decomposer technology and requested the Prime Minister to intervene to get rid of pollution caused by burning of stubble in neighboring states. “

According to scientists, the ‘Pusa Bio-decomposer’ of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, can convert starch into compost within 15 to 20 days and it can get rid of stubble burning.

On Monday, 4,454 new cases of Kovid-19 arrived in Delhi and the rate of infection was 11.94 percent. At the same time, with the death of 121 more people in the city, the number of people who died of infection has increased to 8,512.

This is the sixth time in the last 12 days when the number of people who died of infection in one day has been more than 100. According to the administration, 121 people have died from Kovid-19 on Sunday, 118 on Saturday, 131 on Friday, November 18 and 104 on 12 November.

Today, in the day, the Chief Minister has ordered to buy 1,200 BIPAP machines immediately for additional ICU beds being constructed in the city this week. Officials said that 1,200 BIPAP machines would be purchased immediately from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).