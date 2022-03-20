More than 80 PC games for less than 40 euros in an offer with which we help Ukraine

Humble Bundle has already raised over $4 million with this bundle that includes over $2,000 worth of content.

The ukrainian war after the Russian invasion has left a truly bleak picture in Europe, a humanitarian catastrophe to which the video game industry has not turned a deaf ear, with sanctions against Russia withdrawing its games from the country and with large donations to contribute to the crisis to which the Ukrainian people are facing.

On this occasion, all players have the opportunity to contribute to the new batch of Humble Bundle, which brings together more than 2,000 content for less than 40 euros: “The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis. We joined forces to create a batch of games, books and software for help victims and refugees from Ukraine“.

Proceeds will go to humanitarian organizationsAmong the games included in this offer we find Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood or Metro Exodus. More of 80 games, books and lots of interesting content. Although the minimum price to receive the lot is 40 dollars, we can collaborate with a higher amount if we want to donate more help to the humanitarian organizations with which Humble Bundle collaborates.

Organizations include Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee (IRC), International Medical Corps and Direct Relief. As Humble Bundle points out on its website, 100% of the profits will go to these associations. The campaign is proving to be a complete success, having already raised more than 4 million dollars.

More about: Ukraine, Offer, PC, War, Russia and Humble Bundle.