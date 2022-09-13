More than 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor, a sailor who died during the Japanese attack has been identified

Herbert “Bert” Jacobson, de Grayslake, Illinois (AP Images)

A 21-year-old sailor was laid to rest on Tuesday after a decades-long effort to identify remains removed from Pearl Harbor, more than 80 years after his death. in the attack that propelled the United States into World War II.

Family members of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson they waited their entire lives to attend a funeral for the young man they knew about but never met. Jacobson was among the more than 400 Sailors and Marines killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The coffin containing his remains was transported Tuesday morning in a horse-drawn crate led by a military escort before his burial at the Arlington National Cemeterysaid Amber Vincent, a spokeswoman for the cemetery.

“This has been something of an unsolved mystery and it gives us closure to finally know what happened to Bert, where he is and that he was finally buried after being listed as an unknown for so long,” said Brad McDonald, a nephew.

The service in Arlington was the latest chapter in the story of the man from the small town of Grayslake, northern Illinois, for the family who never had a body to bury when he was killed and the scientific quest to name the remains of hundreds of battleship personnel who were buried anonymously for decades in a dormant volcanic crater near Pearl Harbor.

It is a waiting story.

This April 1938 photo shows the USS Oklahoma (AP Images)

The battleship remained submerged for two years before it was refloated and the bodies recovered. A few years later, the men’s graves in Oklahoma were reopened in the hope that dental records might lead to their names. But 27 sets of remains went unidentified and had to be reburied in the crater, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, commonly known as Punchbowl.

Another effort to identify around 100 sets of remains was unsuccessful in 2003.

In 2015, the Department of Defense announced plans to re-exhume the remains.

“We now have the ability to perform forensic tests on these remains and produce the identifications,” he told the agency. AP Debra Prince Zinnia forensic anthropologist and lab manager for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii, at the time.

That gave new hope to members of the Jacobson family, who had been disappointed by each failed effort. they told the AP that Jacobson’s mother cried every December 7, at least in part because she never knew where she was.

“She was always hoping that the phone would ring and it would be Bert,” McDonald said.

The 2015 effort, Project Oklahoma, has led to the identification of 355 men, including Jacobson, who were killed when their ship was hit by at least nine torpedoes. That leaves 33 sets of remains yet to be identified. To mark the 80th anniversary of the attack, those unidentified remains were reburied, said Gene Hughes, public affairs officer for Navy Personnel Command. He has worked with the families of those killed in Oklahoma, including relatives of Jacobson.

For Jacobson’s family, any hope of knowing exactly what happened on December 7, 1941, is long gone. All they knew from talking to Jacobson’s shipmates was that he had just finished his service after spending several hours ferrying men to shore.

A file photo of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, assassinated earlier this year, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. (Bruce Asato/The Star-Advertiser via AP)

McDonald said a good friend of his Navy uncle said he was pretty sure Jacobson “was asleep in his bunk and he died before he knew there was a war going on. But we really don’t know.”

That left one final question: What happened to Bert Jacobson’s body?

The answer came in 2019, when McDonald said the family was notified that Jacobson’s remains had been identified. Hoping the burial could take place next year, they were forced to wait, largely because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed most gatherings, including funerals.

Now, they’ve gotten closure that Jacobson’s parents and other family members never had.

“I wish they could have seen this,” McDonald said of his grandparents, parents and others.

For him, seeing the funeral of the uncle he never knew in Arlington is especially meaningful.

“When Bert joined the Navy, he met a boy from South Dakota who was an orphan,” McDonald said. “When they got a weekend pass, Bert took him home and the orphan met his (Bert’s) little sister.”

Orville McDonald and Norma Jacobson dated and later got married, giving McDonald a favorite ending to that story.

“That orphan was my dad, and Bert’s sister was my mom.”, said. “So, I wouldn’t be here without Bert.”

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

75 years after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour: betrayals and revenge at the beginning of the end of World War II

Arturo Pérez-Reverte and a novel in the Second War: “Only fools believe that those on their side are all good”

The “sordid and pestilential” War of 14, the subject of four contemporary novels