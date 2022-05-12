More than 800 games on sale on the PS Store, with discounted titles below 15 euros on PS4 and PS5

The Fun Without Limits promotion arrives at the PlayStation digital store and we offer you our recommendations.

PlayStation Store once again receives new offers that are worth taking a look at. The discounts, applied to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, are part of the promotion Unlimited Funwith savings of up to 70% on hundreds of titles with different profiles.

Promotion ends May 25Together with the selection of Games for Less than 15 euros, the discounts apply to over 800 video games. Until May 25 we can take advantage of these offers that can be consulted through the PS Store discounts section, although at 3DJuegos we leave you a selection of ten outstanding titles that may be a good opportunity.

A Way Out for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros): After the success of It Takes Two, it is worth giving Josef Fares’ previous title a try. Cooperative fun with a more adult and darker story, where we embody a prisoner together with a friend who can play with you for free with your invitation.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe for 35.99 euros (before 89.99 euros): The most recent release of the Ubisoft assassin saga offers a Viking adventure that promises dozens of hours of content in a colossal open world. This edition includes several bonus packs for PS4 and PS5.



Deathloop Deluxe Edition for 44.99 euros (before 89.99 euros): It is one of the titles that was released exclusively on Sony’s next-generation console, as well as one of the most awarded last year. We will have to break the loop in this first person action game.



Detroit: Become Human for 14.99 euros (before 29.99 euros): If you want to play more relaxed but with an equally intense story, Detroit is a good option to enjoy a more cinematic style of play, with multiple paths in its argument depending on the decisions we make.



Inside for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): It is one of the most outstanding independent games of recent years. The creators of Limbo offer a similar but much improved experience, with puzzles, dangers to hide from and a mystery that will not leave you indifferent when you solve it.



Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for 19.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): It’s never a bad time to enjoy one of the best-selling PlayStation games. Insomniac manages to make us feel like Spider-Man in an open-world title so successful it has a sequel in development. This edition includes the later DLCs.



Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros): It is the highest rated game of the latest trilogy starring Lara Croft. If you have not tried it, at this price it is a good opportunity to enjoy surviving in an adventure with multiple options.



The Forest for 5.94 euros (before 16.99 euros): Waiting for Sons of the Forest, the first part offers a complete terrifying experience that we can live alone or accompanied by several players. Building, survival and exploration in a forest rife with some very nasty threats.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): What to say. With the third numbered installment of The Witcher, we are talking about one of the highest rated games in history and the best title that CD Projekt RED has put on sale. This edition includes two expansions offering hours of content and a new map.



Wreckfest Complete Edition for 19.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): If you like to enjoy somewhat more casual proposals, Wreckfest is your ideal game. Destruction races and battles where we will have to impose ourselves on the rest of the drivers being fast and being able to destroy the rest of the vehicles.



