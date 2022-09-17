More than 900 games on sale for PS4 and PS5 in the PS Store: we leave you 6 outstanding discounts

PlayStation lowers the price of its titles with the promotions ‘Games for less than €20’ and ‘Best-selling games’.

PlayStation has given us good reason to keep track of all the titles coming soon to PS4 and PS5, as their latest State of Play It has left bombshells like the presentation of Tekken 8 or a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok. Now, the Japanese company invites us to liven up the wait for these games with two new promotions loaded with deals.

We talk about more than 900 titles that arrive at a discount thanks to the ‘Games for less than 20 euros’ and ‘Best-selling games’ initiatives. These campaigns will be active until September 28so we have several days to look for bargains, compare prices and weigh the purchase of new deliveries.

As usual in this house, we have taken a look at the PlayStation digital store to locate some interesting offers. But we also recommend you visit the PS Store to be aware of all the discounts offered in these promotions.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe for PS4 and PS5 for 29.69 euros (previously for 89.99 euros): Ubisoft has already presented the next installment of the Assassin’s Creed saga, so if you have not yet had the opportunity to taste the latest adventure de Eivor, you can purchase it through PlayStation offers.



Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition for PS4 for 7.79 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): the BioWare team has expanded the fantastic Dragon Age universe with a delivery full of magical battles, important decisions and determining objectives for the subsistence of all races.



Middle-earth: Shadow of War for PS4 for 11.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): enter enemy territory to organize your army, conquer fortresses and dominate Mordor from within in a game where action scenes and epic moments.



Sid Meier’s Civilization IV Platinum Edition for PS4 for €14.99 (was €49.99): If you’re a fan of strategy titles, you probably know the Civilization franchise. This bundle, which is 70% off, includes Civilization IV, six DLC packs, and the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 and PS5 for 9.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): Cal Kestis is already preparing for his next adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so it doesn’t hurt to catch up with the first part of your experience.



Unravel Two for PS4 for 5.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): enjoy this nice adventure between threads in solo mode or in online cooperative. Solve puzzles, mingle with other Yarnys and watch your friendship grow.

