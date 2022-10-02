More than 9,000 euros in FIFA 23 envelopes: this streamer said that FUT was a casino for children, now he has one of the best teams

A few weeks ago, coinciding with the movement to force the cancellation of virtual slots broadcasts, the German slot scene Twitch also rose up against loot boxes taking advantage of the imminent arrival of FIFA 23.

Supported by the presenter of a popular television program, and using the example of the streamer Trymacs when opening an envelope of FUT cardsthe community came together to denounce that, as in games of chance so on everyone’s lips, the mechanics behind this practice were addictive and could lead people to lose all their money.

Almost 10,000 euros in FIFA 23 envelopes

Trymaxpresent in the retransmission that tried to raise the carpet of FUT packswas quick to acknowledge that he fully agreed with the criticism, assuring that FIFA was a “kids casino“Because of the envelopes.

Acknowledging being very calm with himself for not promoting the use of prepaid cards in these games or advertising the game of EATrymacs also stated that it is in favor of loot boxes being banned in Germany.

Two weeks later, Trymacs acknowledges having spent 9,300 euros to FIFA 23 and have already one of the top five teams in FUT of all the world.

The overwhelming logic of the content creator is based on the fact that, despite basing a large part of his broadcasts on being like the goats when opening an envelope, he affirms that he does not really invite people to spend money on FIFA nor does it profit through third-party prepaid cards. About leading by example, that’s it.