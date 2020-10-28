General News

"More Than Associates," "Welcome To Waikiki 2," And More Available In Southeast Asia For Free On Viki!

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read

Viki has introduced extra Okay-dramas to Southeast Asia!

Becoming a member of an already wealthy lineup of dramas that may be watched in Southeast Asia are “My Love Eun Dong,” “Madame Antoine,” “Mirror of the Witch, “Misty,” “Welcome to Waikiki 2,” “Candy Munchies,” and even the continued drama “More Than Associates.”

“More Than Associates” follows the romance of Shin Ye Eun as calligrapher Kyung Woo Yeon and Ong Seong Wu as photographer Lee Soo. Kim Dong Jun stars as On Jun Soo, Lee Soo’s rival.

Don’t miss out on any of them, however you can begin with “More Than Associates” by clicking beneath!

