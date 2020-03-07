General News

More than half of all U.S. states have reported COVID-19 cases

March 7, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Information Articles

Depart a remark


The certain exams across the U.S. moreover include 21 different folks aboard a cruise ship that is being held off California’s coast with higher than three,000 aboard.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment