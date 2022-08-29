More than half of Bitcoin transactions are fake, according to Forbes. But Bitwise has reported up to 95%

The global economic turmoil is once again causing drops in the price of bitcoin. But at this point that is not even news anymore. Nevertheless, something else is going on with the dean of cryptocurrencies (which, let us remember, constitutes 40% of the global market for them). Or, perhaps, we could say thatThe problem is that it’s not happening, even though it seems like it is..

And it is that, according to a study carried out by Forbes analyzing 157 cryptocurrency trading and exchange platforms, it is most likely that more than half of Bitcoin trading volume (specifically, 51%) is “fake or uneconomic”.

The least regulated exchanges among those analyzed by Forbes would be responsible for around $89 billion, according to the calculations of real market volume prepared by the publication. Despite that, said platforms claim to be responsible for 217 billion.

For Forbes, the most problematic areas regarding these suspicions of false market volume assessments are “the companies that advertise high volume but operate with little or no oversight regulation that would make their figures more credible”, including a leader in this market: Binance.

According to the report, “CoinMarketCap values ​​bitcoin trades over the last 24 hours at $32 billion, CoinGecko at $27 billion, Nomics at $57 billion, and Messari at $5 billion.” And it is that, “even among the most reputable research companies in the industry”, there is no clear, agreed and reliable method to calculate the daily volume of bitcoin.

‘Wash trading’: I stew it, I buy it

Apparently, the main reason for this inflated figures lies in a fraudulent financial practice called ‘wash trading’, a market manipulation technique in which a trader sells an asset and then buys it back at roughly the same timewithout incurring any market risk or changing the market position of said operator.

The reasons for doing something like that? Create a false sense of activity and liquidity that makes a crypto asset more attractive or an exchange platform of the same. That is, to manipulate a decisive factor in decision making: the volume of the market.

If you think that 51% of daily bitcoin transactions are ‘fake’, wait until you know another fact: two years ago, a Bitwise report submitted to the US SEC (Securities Market Commission) cast the shadow of suspicion on 95% of such operations.

Via | Forbes