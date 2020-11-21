More than Rs 53 crore assets found in raids of three officers in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, several anti-corruption bureau teams have disclosed movable and immovable properties worth crores of rupees after a search operation conducted against three senior officials on suspicion of disproportionate assets. More than 53 crore rupees of movable and immovable property have been found from three officials here. Also Read – Section 144 in Rajasthan: Corona cases increased in Rajasthan, Section 144 will be applicable in the state from Saturday

Director General of the bureau Bhagwan Lal Soni said that this action was taken by the authorities against the campaign against earning more wealth from known source of income. Among these officers, Superintendent Engineer AVVNL in Udaipur. Girish Kumar Joshi, Chiranjilal, Assistant Development Officer of Panchayat Samiti Keshoraipatan in Bundi district and Sr. DGM in Rico Jaipur. Satish Kumar Gupta.

He said that a case was registered against Superintendent Engineer Joshi and searches were carried out by different teams at his four places, in which many documents of movable and immovable properties have been found.

These include commercial plots in Shyobhagpura (Udaipur), three bighas of 14 biswa land in village Kundal, 9.10 biswa of agricultural land in village Pavadia Badgaon, documents of many plots and houses, total 23 bank accounts in various banks and post offices, including about 25 lakh rupees. Deposits of deposits, cash, gold have been found. The price of these movable and immovable properties in the market is estimated to be more than Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against Assistant Development Officer Chiranjilal for allegedly acquiring more assets than a known source of income, and searches were conducted at his four houses by various teams, including documents of several flats, plots and agricultural land. Gold and silver jewelery worth more than lakh lakh rupees has been found. The market value of this movable and immovable properties is estimated to be Rs 13 crore.

He said that in search of two places of Gupta, 20 bigha agricultural land in Alwar, four house and 21 shop papers in Alwar, papers of 15 residential plots in Jaipur, 20 accounts in various banks, 400 grams of one kg worth 80 lakh rupees. Gold and three kg silver jewelery have been found. The price of these movable and immovable properties in the market is estimated to be around 20 crores.