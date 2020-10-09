More uncertainty in Bihar elections, will Dalits retain Chirag Paswan after Ram Vilas?

new Delhi: After the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, another element of uncertainty has been added to the Bihar Assembly elections. At the same time, this election had become uncertain after the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced to field its candidates in all the seats against JD (U), the constituent of NDA. Also Read – Being born in Scindia royalty is my fault, then accept it from me: Jyotiraditya

Political analysts believe that a lot will depend on what kind of association LJP's loyal Dalit voters feel with Paswan's son and his heir Chirag Paswan. Due to the death of Union Minister Paswan, there can also be a feeling of sympathy among the voters.

A Bihar leader said that in front of LJP President and Lok Sabha member Chirag (37), there is no such young Dalit leader who has access to the entire state. He said on the condition of anonymity, "A lot will depend on how Chirag presents himself. His father was a person associated with the land and spoke the language of the common people. Now voters will pay more attention to the lamp than before. "

After Paswan’s death, if any party is most alert about the possible impact on its future, it is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United). There is already a dispute between the two parties over many issues.

Hours before the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, on Thursday, LJP issued a letter written by Chirag to BJP President JP Nadda, alleging that Kumar insulted his father and claimed that he (among Bihar voters) There is a wave of resentment against Nitish. However, there has been no response from JD (U) on these allegations.

Paswan’s association with the Dalits of the state is more than five decades old. Now, he has passed away and assembly elections are being held, so no opposition party would want to take the risk of attacking LJP and its young Turks.

The LJP is presenting itself as an ally of the BJP and a strong supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the post-election scenario, as well as continuously targeting the JD (U). The BJP and JDU are the allies in the ruling NDA.

The BJP has expressed confidence in Nitish Kumar’s leadership in the state, but now it will be doubly cautious about equations with the LJP. Let me tell you that Prime Minister Modi often relied on Ram Vilas Paswan to present his government and many times informally conveyed the government’s message to the public through them on Dalit issues.

The BJP leadership has been calling Ram Vilas Paswan his trusted ally for the past several years and would not like to upset relations with his party, which is now fully in the hands of Chirag. Chirag himself is also considered a strong supporter of Modi.

Chirag, who is representing Jamui for the second time in the Lok Sabha, has also announced that he will try his luck in all the seats on which JD (U) is contesting, announcing its separation from JD (U). . While she will not field her candidate against BJP.