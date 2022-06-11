More weapons, much more action and a pinch of roguelike: this is how Outriders changes with Worldslayer

The expansion, set in an inhospitable area of ​​the planet Enoch, promises hours and hours of replayability. Obtaining the most difficult weapons, donning the most complete and exclusive armor sets, and defeating Ereshkigal takes time. On June 30 we will be able to get our hands on the first great Outriders content.

maybe to Outridersthe looter shooter that People Can Fly developed and Square Enix published in April 2021, weighed too much its extreme resemblance to Destiny. Perhaps the tug-of-war between the two companies didn’t help much either – the former accused the latter of not receiving royalties four months after launch; lack of transparency, come on. Or maybe it was their poor sales that could have put both teams off the game. I don’t know, but the effort behind the game is undeniable, and proof of this is the launch of Worldslayerthe first great expansion of the title that aims to breathe some oxygen into it.

Worldslayer is a “more and better” in full rule: it contains a new narrative event, new weapons, new equipment, new enemies… What we already knew but multiplied by I don’t know how much. The events take place in Tarya Grataran area of ​​the planet Enoch that we did not know before and that has a singularity: every time we face the Test that it poses to us, the weapons, the equipment and the enemies they will be different from each otherbeing able to search for that long-awaited set of armor or that weapon that synergizes with our equipment.

This gives it a look roguelike to the title with which, I suspect, they intend to get away a bit from what was established in the first title. Tarya Gratar is an area that has never been seen before and can be explored in its entirety: there is a defined path to the boss of the area, but there are areas full of Treasures guarded by fearsome creatures waiting to be discovered by us. “Big risks mean bigger rewards”, they told us at the event, encouraging us to face these challenges. Every time we die or go back to base camp, rewards reset; hence that novel touch of the title, which wants to flirt with replayability to increase playable possibilities.

A slightly different bet

To give specific examples: a specific set of armor has been designed for the Pyromancer that does synergy with a certain set of skills. We will not make spoilers for you to discover for yourselves, but the intention of the team to renew mechanics and give freshness to their approaches is evident. In addition, a third modifier is added to weapons; more possibilities, more capabilities: more fuel to the fire, in short.

They intend to get a little out of what was established in the first titleImportant are also the new enemies. The shadows They are fearsome creatures capable of becoming invisible and attacking unpredictably. They have the ability to silence us, which will disable our skills, so People Can Fly recommends being attentive to the environment to locate them – the water they step on, the snow they leave their mark on, the land they raise. Of course there is also new bosses that I prefer not to talk about to give rise to surprise and that serve as a preamble to Ereshkigalthe very bad thing about expansion.

Worldslayer will land next June 30th in two different versions: the first only includes the expansion, and is intended for those who own the game; the second includes the original title. The release is accompanied by a new xbox series controller with Outriders theme, a very cool one with a bluish tint: the true and main weapon with which we can kill the waves of enemies that dare to get in our way. The hallmark of the game, the emphasis on cooperative factor, is still more alive than ever, especially in the highest difficulties – ones in which, by the way, you get better gifts in exchange. We have an appointment with Ereshkigal at Tarya Gratar. And we go for her.