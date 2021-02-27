Morgan Freeman Calls Cicely Tyson an ‘Icon’ at AFI Awards

In a video toast, Morgan Freeman praises Cicely Tyson as an “icon, a pioneer whose life and work inform the story of America, bravely and boldly.”

His tribute was a part of AFI’s 21-day salute to one of the best movie and TV work of 2020, with the build-up beginning Feb. 5. As Freeman notes in his intro, the annual AFI Awards have a convention of ending “as one individual raises a glass to artistry, excellence and to inspiration, and at present, it’s my honor to boost a glass to the artistry, excellence and inspiration of Cicely Tyson.”

He provides she was “beloved onstage and on display screen,” and considered one of her devotions was the American Movie Institute. In AFI’s early years, she was a member of the board of trustees and was an early proponent of the AFI Directing Workshop for Ladies.

For the previous three weeks, AFI devoted sooner or later apiece to every of its movie/TV honorees, exhibiting clips from the work and providing temporary interviews with the contributors. The lists had been introduced Jan. 25.

Amongst these taking part within the clips had been Riz Ahmed, Gillian Anderson, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lee Isaac Chung, Pete Docter, Vince Gilligan, Ethan Hawke, Daniel Kaluuya, Regina King, Shaka King, Spike Lee, Darius Marder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bob Odenkirk, Aaron Sorkin, Peter Spears, George C. Wolfe and Chloé Zhao.

To climax the three-week honors, AFI compiled a video of all of the honorees. Watch the video and Freeman’s speech beneath.





AFI Motion pictures of the 12 months:

“Da 5 Bloods,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “One Night time in Miami,” “Soul,” “Sound of Steel” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

AFI Tv Packages of the 12 months:

“Higher Name Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “The Good Lord Chicken,” “Lovecraft Nation,” “The Mandalorian,” “Mrs. America,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso” and “Unorthodox.

The AFI particular award went to “Hamilton.”

“For 20 years, AFI Awards has been a second to collect artists in a single room with a singular purpose — to create neighborhood over competitors,” stated Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO. “This yr we can not collect however we as a substitute rejoice every honoree by creating unique content material to be shared with a world viewers by means of AFI Film Membership, shining a correct mild on excellence.”