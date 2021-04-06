Morgan Radford Joins Live-Streaming NBC News Now as Anchor

Morgan Radford will be a part of Aaron Gilchrist as a co-anchor at live-streaming outlet NBC News Now, the newest instance of NBC News including sources to its streaming-video operations.

Radford and Gilchrist will co-anchor the service between midday to 2 p.m. Her first look as co-anchor on the outlet got here on Monday. Radford will proceed her duties reporting for NBC News and MSNBC.

The pair is assigned to deliver audiences the newest nationwide and worldwide information of the day, which is usually unfolding as they report on it. NBC News Now’s daytime schedule goals to provide viewers a take a look at information whereas it’s within the midst of occurring, and infrequently offers dispatches from reporters within the area and on the scene. Gilchirst, a former anchor for WRC’s “News4 As we speak” in Washington, DC, has been anchoring and reporting for NBC News Now since early March.

Radford joined NBC News in 2015 after working earlier stints at ABC News and Al-Jazeera America. In an earlier function, she labored as a manufacturing assistant for ESPN. She is a graduate of Harvard College and the Columbia College Graduate Faculty of Journalism. Throughout her time with NBC News, she has helped cowl the 2020 presidential election, the results of the coronavirus pandemic on minority communities, the rise in disinformation on-line, and the immigration debate over the U.S. southern border.

NBC News Now offers about ten reside hours per day and is readying a brand new program from Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson. The service additionally provides particular in-depth experiences on bigger matters within the information.