Morgan Wallen Has Astounding No. 1 Streak…and Biz Hopes He Stays MIA

On Tuesday, the “information” got here out that Morgan Wallen could be taking part in his first dwell present for the reason that controversy over his being caught saying the N-word on digicam brought on him to enter apologetic seclusion. There was only one drawback: the so-called comeback present, at a rustic music pageant in Kansas in late June, was really introduced final September, not this week, and sources say it’s extremely unlikely he’ll fulfill the gig, as a man with a lot larger fish to fry proper now than fulfilling a contractual obligation in Topeka. However the presumably pretend information ignited a minor firestorm on social media anyway, laying out simply what sort of resistance Wallen will possible face every time he does attempt to commerce his MIA standing for one more flip at being a respectable famous person VIP.

However for his appreciable fan base, and anybody who’s needed to write a headline for a chart story within the final couple months, Wallen has remained as seen — or no less than audible — as ever. That outdated Dan Hicks music title could apply: “How Can I Miss You If You Gained’t Go Away?” Nobody exterior his innermost circle appears to have the slightest thought what he’s been doing within the seven weeks since he retreated from view; it may very well be rehab, may very well be assembly with the Black singers and thought leaders who volunteered to seek the advice of him, or may simply be thumb-twiddling. However one factor is bound: In absentia, he’s been constantly racking up gross sales and streaming numbers that may be the envy of any famous person who’s been battling for consideration each day.

Wallen reached a milestone this week, as “Harmful: The Double Album” simply reached No. 1 for the tenth consecutive week. It turned solely the third time within the 65-year historical past of the Billboard album chart that an album stood on the prime for its first 10 weeks out of the field; the final time was when Whitney Houston’s second album, “Whitney,” completed it in 1987. His album will nearly actually expertise the primary interruption of its reign subsequent week, when Justin Bieber’s new album is closely favored to lastly declare the No. 1 spot from Wallen. But “Harmful” may simply slide again into the highest spot the week after that… and the week after that… given the way in which it’s plateaued, with solely modest slippage in its consumption figures. It’s actually unprecedented in pop historical past: an ongoing blockbuster whose unstoppability stands in ironic distinction to how its creator, nonetheless residing, has been pressured to ghost the occasion.

The album’s huge success with rank-and-file followers makes the questions of Wallen’s inevitable return into the extra suspicious quarters of the music trade and media much more a matter of suspense. When will the star resolve he’s prepared to return again into public view — assuming it’s not likely in Topeka, Kansas in late June? And when he’s prepared, will the radio and TV individuals who made it instantly clear in early February that he wanted an prolonged time-out be prepared, too, or is that too powerful a twain to make meet?

Few within the nation music enterprise who have been contacted for this text have been keen to go on the document. Most mum of all is Wallen’s label, Massive Loud, whose heads and reps have been silent ever since “suspending” him within the instant wake of the TMZ-acquired video going surfing — a nebulous declaration that hasn’t been clarified since. In Nashville, a metropolis whose “household” popularity belies a penchant for household gossip, folks within the biz marvel at how tightly the corporate, which has Wallen as its solely true star, has been capable of clamp down on any phrase of what Wallen is as much as or what sort of timetable is perhaps laid out for a comeback.

However there’s no scarcity of quietly held opinions on what Wallen must not do, which is return with no actually good redemption story and sufficient time handed to make it really feel credible. Within the temporary interval Tuesday when the thought that he was reserving pageant dates for early summer time was being taken significantly, there was widespread sentiment that resuming enterprise as ordinary for the summer time could be a horrible transfer; in different phrases, take into account {that a} trial balloon not likely of his personal making.

The primary place Wallen is perhaps anticipated to be welcomed again, followers withstanding, could be nation radio, which was on the verge of embracing him as a real flagship artist when every part hit the fan. There’s been anecdotal proof of Wallen devotees angrily demanding he be returned to the airwaves, and of some stations being high quality with restoring his music. However these are principally simply anecdotes, not proof of a dam that’s about to interrupt. Radio, maybe surprisingly, appears to be simply high quality with holding Wallen on prolonged pause — even when that does commit the mortal sin of sending his followers to Spotify to listen to him.

“I don’t know that they’ve missed him at radio,” says one insider within the radio trade, flatly. “I don’t assume that anyone’s seen knowledge suggesting they’re dropping listeners by not taking part in him.” Though this participant says there haven’t been full rankings cycles since he was faraway from the airwaves seven weeks in the past to evolve that there hasn’t been any seepage, “I don’t assume they’re seeing or not it’s a rankings drawback or an advertiser drawback. That’s why the stations with larger homeowners have been capable of not (reinstate his music).”

Many programmers are hopeful that Wallen will do the best factor when he comes again, whereas not with the ability to proscribe what that proper factor could be. Even when some programmers and DJs in red-state America could take much less of an ethical excessive floor and agree with followers that he must be set free of the penalty field, and even that he’s a sufferer of “cancel tradition,” there’s nonetheless a sense that he gave them a black eye.

“I believe most stations are ready to see extra from Morgan earlier than they alter their plan of action,” says Brian Mansfield, managing editor of Nation Insider, a each day commerce for the trade. “One factor that I’ve heard from programmers is their displeasure at having to basically be positioned able the place they have been doing Morgan’s work for him. Programmers, no matter they really feel in regards to the state of affairs, weren’t notably comfortable to be having to take care of this. So I believe there might be proceed to be some cautiousness, and Morgan must rebuild some belief with nation radio as they wait to see him observe up on that apology video and present that he’s really doing the work earlier than they absolutely carry him again. … If that seems to be the case, then his return doubtlessly may very well be sooner somewhat than later. Nevertheless it actually is as much as him what his subsequent strikes are.”

To date, his return to the nation airwaves has amounted to a relative trickle. And with one exception, it’s been totally on stations which are impartial or a part of a tiny chain. The large forces in nation radio — iHeartMedia, Cumulus, Cox, Entercom and a handful of others — have held agency to a surprisingly uniform diploma in nonetheless shutting Wallen out, seven weeks later.

On Mediabase, there have been solely 20 reporting nation stations which are giving Wallen’s music double-digit spins as of final week, up just a bit from 16 stations the week earlier than. Just one station affiliated with one of many main chains, Tulsa’s KWEN, a Cox outlet, is amongst them. Double-digit spins are nothing to write down house about, anyway; Mansfield says that quantities to recurrent standing for latest oldies, not the key play that may be afforded to a success document.

The variety of stations taking part in Wallen grows once you throw in these which are solely monitored by Mediabase, versus reporting their airplay to be a part of the nationwide chart. Together with these much less favored stations, the quantity grows to a nonetheless insignificant 35.

Maybe all of the chains would have thought of it a simple resolution regardless to drag Wallen’s music the night time of Feb. 2 or the next morning, because the N-word video made nationwide information. Nevertheless it didn’t damage that the star was basically between singles, having simply reached No. 1 with “Extra Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers” rising up the airplay chart to No. 15 when catastrophe struck. So, even along with his prompt banning from nearly all radio, he was capable of escape having something on his everlasting document fairly akin to the Dixie Chicks’ “Travelin’ Soldier,” which was at No. 1 when the band acquired in sizzling water with the format’s conservative constituents, leading to what songwriter Bruce Robison sadly described as “the quickest descending single within the historical past of the chart.”

What about these stations that made information by taking part in Wallen music not simply gingerly however aggressively within the wake of the scandal? Mansfield says there have solely been a handful of these, and he calls it “stunting,” designed to attract consideration for a weaker performing station in a market the place a number of nation retailers compete. A station in Wallen’s hometown, Knoxville, Tenn., WMYL, made information by bragging that 35,000 listeners participated in a Fb ballot and 92% wished the star again on the air. Leaving apart how few out of 35,000 internet respondents are more likely to be locals, the truth that the station is just the fourth-biggest nation outlet in its market would counsel not quite a bit to lose by trumpeting itself as Wallen’s sole true defender in Tennessee.

Nonetheless, says Mansfield, “I do assume you will notice that when the stations owned by the massive teams come again on, I believe they may come again on about as rapidly as they exited.” What month and even season of the yr that might be, although, is anybody’s guess.

The anti-“cancel tradition” mob appears to have quieted, too, even because the starvation for Wallen’s music stays actual. “Some stations did get offended followers,” Mansfield says. “My expertise is that you would be able to solely keep that upset for therefore lengthy. That’s actually laborious to keep up. And it’s not like they don’t have choices for listening to his music.”

The query remaining for a lot of is what sort of narrative Wallen must inform when he resurfaces. Will or not it’s a rehab story? Or extra a story of white-knuckling it by means of a racial sensitivity reckoning that basically solely tangentially has to do with substance abuse?

“if he’s in rehab, and I don’t know if he’s or not, then I might assume could be no less than a 30-day course of,” says a curious trade observer. “So he would solely now be starting to get to the purpose the place he can present one thing aside from that apology video” (which Wallen uploaded to social media Feb. 11). “Thirty days looks as if ceaselessly in radio, however a 30-day program is just the start if it includes a restoration program.”

Why is Wallen’s album doing so phenomenally, with no radio help or public appearances? It’s not simply the anti-“cancellation” protest vote, although that appeared to be an element when Wallen was first taken off all of the radio chains, barred by CMT, banned from rivalry for the Academy of Nation Music Awards, pushed off the touchdown pages of the key DSMs, and dropped as a consumer by WME, to call only a few of the instant setbacks he confronted in early February.

Two large elements are value mentioning. One is a near-total lack of latest albums from main pop artists as they wait out the pandemic cycle to see when it is perhaps protected to tie a contemporary launch to a bone fide tour. With extra contemporary competitors, Wallen in all probability wouldn’t have the consecutive weeks on prime to return near Houston’s 1987 run — however he nonetheless could be profitable plenty of them anyway. (Think about that, on the most recent album chart, a brand new album by Nick Jonas, a really high-profile artist who simply hosted and was musical visitor on “Saturday Night time Reside,” entered at No. 23.)

The extra vital motive doesn’t should do with ideology or lack of competitors — it’s that nation followers actually, actually just like the album. (So did an excellent variety of critics, at publications from the New York Occasions to Pitchfork, previous to his downfall.) However Mansfield additionally factors out that there’s actually simply much more to like.

“What I actually haven’t seen anyone discuss as one of many causes this album is having such a long term at No. 1 is the variety of tracks,” he says. “While you’ve acquired 33 songs [the original 30 on “Dangerous” plus three subsequent bonus tracks], you will get theoretically get to these streaming numbers 3 times as quick as you would possibly get to it with an 11-track album.”

Different artists are taking the same flood-the-zone method that helps rack up large on-demand song-stream numbers. Hip-hop artists have been on the forefront at placing out commonplace editions of albums with an inordinate variety of tracks, solely to observe up per week later with deluxe editions that may nearly double the enjoyable. Nation artists appear to be catching on, if to not the diploma Wallen has discovered power in quantity. Luke Bryan is issuing a deluxe version that provides six tracks to the tally. Thomas Rhett has introduced he’s about to place out “Facet A,” with 11 tracks, to be quickly adopted by a “Facet B” that may presumably double the rely. Eric Church is about to place out three separate albums in the middle of two weeks, with a cumulative whole of 24 songs. Some would possibly say there must be a sports-like asterisk subsequent to any data set by a set like “Harmful”: It’s an album on steroids.

Can one thing as big-in-every-way as “Harmful” be ignored for awards consideration? It is going to be when the ACMs roll round in April, because the present introduced early on within the controversy that he was being disqualified for nominations. Subsequent up within the cycle would be the CMT Awards, until that present will get knocked out of June once more due to pandemic circumstances — and provided that community’s robust stand on Wallen on the outset, and possibly extra importantly its pro-inclusivity initiatives to have a good time girls and other people of shade, it’s unlikely it could be one of many first to step out in help of welcoming Wallen again and danger alienating these marginalized constituencies in doing so.

The true take a look at of whether or not Wallen is ready to win again the trade’s belief could also be whether or not the Nation Music Affiliation decides to observe the lead of the ACMs or depart his eligibility alone. The CMAs don’t air till November, however any selections alongside these traces gained’t wait almost that lengthy; with a primary poll that historically goes out in early July, the CMA could should decide about how one can deal with his case by June. That might put stress on the star to make some type of declaration of the place he’s and what he’s realized by the mid-year level — until he decides that preemptively eradicating himself from a complete yr’s value of awards consideration is the neatest transfer, even when he has been having fun with probably the most profitable albums in nation music historical past.

The chance, each for Wallen and the trade he represents, is how one can return to the limelight in an enlightened method that speaks to the difficulty of racism in nation music with out coming off as phony, patronizing or, most dangerously, all about him. It’s going to be one factor to win again nation radio programmers — who’ve already confirmed themselves surprisingly able to holding a line — and one other to win again a multitude media primed to see any contrition as pressured.

Or to win again Nashville, as a metropolis and trade, which gained’t quickly recover from the shiner Wallen gave it at a time when no less than naked strides have been being made towards addressing a historical past of institutional racism. It would take 10 Mickey Guytons cracking the highest 10 to make up for that.

If it seems upon his return that he has finished an intensive stint in rehab in addition to being recommended by Black leaders, that might create its personal potential issues for his picture and his live shows. Nearly all of the 33 “Harmful” songs have alcohol consumption both as subtext or simply plain textual content. Have been Morgan “72-Hour Bender” Wallen to develop into the primary main nation star to embrace sobriety as a tenet and even mission — one of many few steps radical sufficient that, if convincing, would possibly assist win him the favor of the mass media — he’d have to clean a giant a part of his set record to not appear a hypocrite. Casting apart substance abuse as an excuse might be the place Wallen’s greatest dangers and rewards lie, if he have been capable of finding what Black benefactors he can to hitch arms with him as he declares that, sure, it was him talking when he used racist language that night time, not the alcohol speaking.

At the very least he’s of the identical accord as nation radio, the media and his many detractors on one factor: that it’s greatest that he keep away for now. However how simple will or not it’s for somebody as accustomed to flattery as a rustic star to essentially embrace the lengthy, gradual path of enlightenment when the largest album of 2021 is there, simply ready to be celebrated? Listening to the trade voices urging him to take a really very long time off, after which these impervious, monumental gross sales and streaming figures, it would take a will of metal to not conclude that it’s the client who’s all the time proper.