Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo Have Huge Bows Atop Album, Song Charts

Nation star Morgan Wallen and 17-year-old pop upstart Olivia Rodrigo have gotten 2021 off to a blazing chart begin, with respective bows atop the album and singles charts, respectively.

Wallen’s sophomore effort, “Harmful: The Double Album,” debuted on the Rolling Stone album chart with an even-better-than-expected 263,900 album models. The largest consider that tally was 223 million track streams, simply setting a file for a rustic album in a single week. After all, one cause for that quantity was that there was extra of Wallen to like — that’s, the double-album format gave followers 30 new songs to stream. Full album gross sales had been additionally sturdy, racking up 69,600 copies, and particular person observe gross sales had been wholesome at 68,000, including as much as make Wallen’s double album a triple risk.

Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales” was the opposite debut within the prime 10 albums, debuting at No. 4 with 41,000 album models. The success of the R&B singer’s first full album in 5 years got here principally from streaming, as she attracted 40.8 million streams. Album gross sales had been modest at 6,900, as had been observe gross sales at 6,200. Sullivan is more likely to decide up some further wind in her sails — and gross sales — with this week’s announcement that she is going to share Nationwide Anthem duties on the Tremendous Bowl with nation singer Eric Church.

Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” slipped from the highest spot to No. 2, including 52,000 album models to its complete. Different returning albums included Pop Smoke at No. 3 and Lil Durk, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Swift’s “Folklore,” Juice WRLD and Megan Thee Stallion at Nos. 5-10.

The highest 20 noticed one further premiere, as Barry Gibb’s “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1,” the previous Bee Gee’s album of collaborations with prime nation and Americana stars, got here in at No. 15 on the energy of 26,400 album models. Most of that got here in full album gross sales, with 22,700 copies bought.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Rodrigo’s chart-topping “Drivers License” had a blockbuster 67.7 million streams in its first week. Song models stood at 568,000.

Wallen needed to accept second place on the songs chart, as his “Wasted on You” debuted at No. 2. Song streams for that specific observe had been 16.8 million. But when he didn’t have a No. 1 right here like he did on the album chart, Wallen was nonetheless the one performer who might declare two songs within the prime 10 — not to mention the six he really claims proper now. Apart from “Wasted on You,” Wallen additionally charts “Any person’s Downside” at No. 4, “7 Summers” at No. 5, “Sand in My Boots” at No. 7, “Extra Than My Hometown” at No. 9 and “Warning” made its stand at No. 10. Increase the sphere to the highest 30, and Wallen has 9 out of 30 songs there.

After Rodrigo and Wallen, there wasn’t a lot room left for different artists within the prime 10 songs, however returnees embody SZA’s “Good Days” at No. 3, 24goldn’s “Temper” at No. 6 and — falling to No. 8 after topping the chart final week — Justin Bieber’s “Anybody.”