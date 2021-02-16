Moringa: UNAM study reveals the real benefits of the Mexican tree

Moringa, known as “the miracle tree”, in addition to being an inexpensive option for food, contains substances that promote a decrease in blood pressure, the concentration of glucose in the blood and help fight infections caused by bacteria, he explained. Mark Olson, from the Institute of Biology (IB) of UNAM.

To preserve its benefits, it is key not to subject its leaves to temperatures greater than 40 degrees Celsius, reveals a study developed in the National University and led by Olson.

Laboratory investigations have shown This plant has long been rich in a substance called isothiocyanate, which promotes detoxification of the body.

Photo: UNAM Global TV.

If we make moringa tea or cook it, the enzyme that triggers its beneficial properties in the plant is destroyed, as well as its probable anticancer effect. Even so, it’s still full of protein, so stop Food use is excellent, but if we want it to help against diabetes and other conditions, it must be processed differently, said the university student.

Multifunctional tree

The most common species in Mexico is Moringa oleifera, which can be found on the Pacific coast, from the south of Sonora to Chiapas, especially in the Balsas Depression, although it also grows in the gulf area and in various parts of the peninsula Yucatan.

This tree, Olson added, belongs to the order of the Brassicales, where there are also cabbage, radish, watercress and broccoli, among others. All these plants produce isothiocyanates, molecules with sulfur, cyanide, and sugars, which are very biologically active. Three-day-old broccoli sprouts are known to contain a very high concentration of the chemical sulfophane, an isothiocyanate (compound) whose beneficial effects have been extensively studied.

(Foto: Shutterstock/Archivo)

In mammals, isothiocyanates increase levels of phase two detoxification enzymes, which defend the body from harmful substances that we ingest every day.

For example, the slightly burned meat contains substances soluble in lipids or fats, which our body can hardly process, and phase two enzymes trigger various reactions that deactivate them and make them less harmful, which allows them to be disposed of.

Using broccoli as a model, Isothiocyanates have been shown to increase the levels of phase two detoxification enzymes, And tests have been done showing that this helps decrease the incidence of cancer in cells in vitro, in animals and in several studies in humans, Olson said.

(Foto: Shutterstock/Archivo)

“We have done research that confirms that moringa is a good source of isothiosianates, since they have the same or greater potency to induce phase two response than sulfophane”, added.

To this is added that it grows easily in Mexico, It can reach eight meters in its first year and, in addition to isothiocyanates, its leaves contain 25 to 30 percent digestible protein by dry weight.

Therefore, and due to its low cost, For decades, some non-governmental organizations have sent it to low-income populations, hence it is known as “the miracle tree”.

(Foto: Shutterstock/Archivo)

In addition, it contains calcium and vitamin A, so it is used in programs to prevent childhood blindness; its seeds have 40 percent very high quality oleic acid.

The bagasse that remains of the plant has a coagulant protein that, in places where there is no water treatment, can help in the first stage of purification of the liquid. And its stems are 13 or 14 percent protein, so it’s good livestock feed too.

Maximum benefits

Olson became interested in moringa 25 years ago. As he was traveling down the highway to the Balsas River, the deciduous forest with metallic reds and climbing plants caught his eye, and he wanted to understand the evolution of this range of life forms in the world’s dry forests.

(Foto: Shutterstock/Archivo)

“There is a 25-meter moringa that lives in Madagascar, ours is skinny, disheveled, but of a good size. There is a dwarf variety in Somalia that barely protrudes two inches above the ground. I analyze the whole family, not just one variant, and this helps us find out which one is the best for private use.”, He detailed.

The studies carried out by the university student and his team revealed that cold infusion is the best option to preserve the isothiocyanates contained in the plant., which means adding it in water at room temperature about 30 minutes before ingesting it, and the suggestion is to put three to five grams of dried leaf in a liter of water.

He warned that it is important for people to avoid moringa concentrates, as there is evidence that isothiocyanates in very high doses cause reproductive, testicular or abortion disorders in animals.

