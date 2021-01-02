Morning Consult Survey: JP Nadda said – Modi’s highest acceptance among global leaders is a matter of pride for every Indian

new Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘approval rating’ to top the world leaders in a poll, saying it reflects his (Modi’s) efficient leadership and is a matter of pride for every Indian. is. Modi topped the world leaders with a 55 percent “approval rating”, according to a survey by “Morning Consult”, a firm that monitors his acceptance during the tenure of world leaders. Also Read – After Shubhendu Adhikari Adhikari, now brother Soumendu Adhikari also joined hands of BJP, said – TMC will collapse soon

According to the survey, 75 percent people supported Modi, while 20 percent did not accept him, which led to his overall approval rating of 55, which is the highest. Referring to the survey, Nadda said in a tweet that Modi has once again emerged as the head of the most popular government for effectively managing various issues and Kovid-19.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has undeniably risen not only in all geographical regions and demographic groups, but has also gained global acceptance due to his dedication to the nation. In this time of challenges, Prime Minister Modi is at the top of all global leaders."

Nadda said that ever since the Modi government came to power, the confidence of the people and confidence in the government to move in the right direction has increased unprecedentedly. He said, “This rating reflects his (Prime Minister’s) hard work and efficient leadership and it is a matter of pride for every Indian.”

According to the survey, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has an approval rating of 24 percent, while the accepted rating of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been negative, meaning that the number of protesters is more than those who support her.