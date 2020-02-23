Morning mail: coronavirus ‘tipping point’, vanishing kelp forests, beyond GDP

Good morning, that is Helen Sullivan bringing you the primary tales and must-reads on Monday 24 October.

High tales

The world is quick approaching a “tipping level” within the unfold of the coronavirus, in response to consultants, who warn that the illness is outpacing efforts to comprise it, after main outbreaks pressured Italy and Iran to introduce stringent inside journey restrictions and South Korea’s president positioned the nation on crimson alert. Among the nations most affected by the virus are scrambling to halt its progress two days after Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director common of the World Well being Group, mentioned the worldwide group wanted to behave shortly earlier than the narrowing “window of alternative” closed utterly. With nearly 78,000 instances of Covid-19 now confirmed throughout the globe, consultants say the state of affairs will quickly attain a important threshold.

A Queensland man has admitted to splashing petrol on his former accomplice and threatening to burn their home down, in a court docket case efficiently prosecuted by the sufferer as a result of the state’s police refused to convey home violence costs. In 2017 police informed the sufferer, Dani*, that there was a prima facie case towards her former accomplice for threatening violence, however as a result of there was “a low stage of public curiosity” they’d not convey a cost. Dani then took the uncommon step of hiring a barrister and prosecuting the prison case herself.

“I won’t be able to indicate my grandchildren what I noticed.” Mick Baron, a dive teacher from Tasmania, has watched total sea forests disappear in his lifetime. Big kelp forests used to flourish alongside the Tasman peninsula. However the space is a worldwide heating hotspot and now, the forests are all gone. “That is the price of local weather change,” Baron says in right now’s episode of The Frontline, a significant multimedia sequence from Guardian Australia about on a regular basis Australians who’re already dwelling with the consequences of the local weather emergency.

Australia

Police shot useless a person within the Brisbane CBD they allege ran at them armed with a knife. The moral requirements command in Queensland police are investigating after the person died on Mary Road. A 26-year-old man he allegedly stabbed within the morning was being handled at hospital for accidents to his face and again.

Federal parliament is again sitting this week, however the controversial spiritual freedom invoice is unlikely to be launched. As a substitute the Senate inquiry into sports activities rorts has determined to name the top of the general public service, Phil Gaetjens, and former sports activities minister Bridget McKenzie. Labor is broadening its assault on the grant applications, arguing the city congestion fund was used to advertise Coalition candidates.

Retail electrical energy costs are tipped to fall by 7.1% by 2022 – a median saving of $97 per family – in response to the Power Safety Board, as value of renewables drops.

Australians who pay for streaming providers are additionally the most certainly to pirate content material, in response to a survey revealed by content material homeowners.

The world



Bernie Sanders addresses supporters in San Antonio after being declared the winner of the Nevada caucus. {Photograph}: Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters



Bernie Sanders received the caucuses in Nevada, solidifying his frontrunner standing within the race for the Democratic nomination. Sanders was bolstered considerably by Latino voters and has prolonged his lead within the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Donald Trump’s recognition score is in the meantime enhancing, with a brand new Gallup ballot giving Trump a 49% approval score and a disapproval score of 48%.

Trump’s safety advisor has been slammed for “politicising intelligence” on Russian meddling. Robert O’Brien has mentioned he has not “seen any intelligence that Russia is doing something” to get the president re-elected, but in addition appeared to just accept stories that Russia is backing Bernie Sanders within the Democratic main.

Reneging on Brexit preparations for Northern Eire dangers commerce offers with the EU and the US, consultants have warned.

A chess referee from Iran has fled to the UK after being warned that she might be arrested for being in breach of Iran’s strict costume codes throughout a global event in China.

Harry and Meghan have proven anger on the palace over the lack of royal branding. The Sussexes say the monarchy has no jurisdiction over use of phrase “royal” abroad.

Advisable reads



‘In response to information from 2018, 85% of frozen eggs are by no means thawed. I’m wondering if most individuals find yourself conceiving naturally, or if they modify their minds about having kids.’ {Photograph}: Liz Mcburney/Liz McBurney



Final 12 months, a couple of months after her marriage ended, Rose Hartley froze her eggs. “I used to be 34 with endometriosis and three separate docs had informed me that with an egg reserve as little as mine I’d be unlikely to conceive beyond my mid-30s. Contemplating I hadn’t been in a position to get pregnant at 31 after making an attempt for over a 12 months with my ex-husband, I believed them. It was now or by no means.”

If Australia’s assets had been taxed the way in which Norway’s are, we might safe the way forward for our faculties, writes Emma Dawson. “That the Australian folks obtain so little recompense for the extraction and export of our pure assets is indefensible. Australia is likely one of the most resource-rich nations on Earth: newest information from the Reserve Financial institution of Australia reveals that mining makes up 10% of our financial output and 60% of our exports.”

Let’s transfer beyond GDP, suggests Fiona Stanley in her 2020 imaginative and prescient. “On the final OECD world discussion board on beyond GDP, greater than 100 nations reported progress on creating indices to measure wellbeing, fairness and sustainability in addition to financial success. The underlying precept is that if these are nationwide aspirations and may be measured nicely, insurance policies that affect them may be developed, applied and evaluated. Therefore not solely can we see the influence of those on GDP but in addition on whole inhabitants measures.”

Hear

What occurs when the oceans warmth up? As we proceed to see impacts from world heating world wide, analysis within the locations first affected turns into more and more extra essential. Off the coast of Tasmania the oceans are heating and it’s certainly one of a handful of locations world wide which have seen a rise of 2C in a short while. On this episode of Full Story, we go to Tasmania to see how this has impacted on fishing industries and marine ecosystems.

Full Story What occurs when the oceans warmth up? Sorry your browser doesn’t assist audio – however you’ll be able to obtain right here and hear https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/02/23-21801-FS_Fisheries.mp3

Sport

Former Mariners boss Phil Moss knew he would someday get the chop, however he’s turned it right into a day that would have an enduring, optimistic impact on soccer in Australia.

Rehab and conditioning in girls’s sport has lengthy been based mostly on the learnings of males. Now, the AFLW is now addressing a hitherto taboo subject: the menstrual cycle.

Media roundup

The Sydney Morning Herald reveals that the good friend of the driving force of the Sydney-to-Melbourne practice that derailed says the driving force “raised considerations about poorly maintained rail community”. “Australia’s farmers and the $130bn freight business have ­demanded Labor make the financial case for its plan to ship zero web emissions by 2050,” the Australian stories. On the ABC: “Police say 11 kids had been strip-searched at an under-18s music pageant in western Sydney on the weekend, regardless of it coming beneath intense criticism at an inquiry into the observe.”

Developing

The findings into the deaths of 4 folks at Dreamworld in October 2016 might be handed down in a Brisbane court docket.

Forecasters anticipate Cyclone Esther to cross the shoreline on the Queensland-Northern Territory border.

And for those who’ve learn this far …

The bizarre world of hand dryers is a blast of contemporary air. “I started to take images and share them on Instagram. I now get despatched photos from throughout the globe,” says Samuel Ryde.

Join

