Morphew Homicide Trial: Husband Charged With Spouse’s Homicide Denied Bond As Secret agent Pen Comes Underneath Scrutiny

As Suzanne Morphew stays lacking greater than a 12 months after her disappearance in Might 2020, her husband used to be denied bond throughout a Thursday court docket listening to, as Barry Morphew’s protection staff and prosecutors mentioned a number of items of proof, together with a so-called secret agent pen.

Morphew’s protection staff additionally submitted a number of motions to Colorado’s eleventh Judicial District Pass judgement on Patrick William Murphy for attention, together with some other looking for to have the first-degree homicide fee lowered to second-degree homicide. A number of different motions concerned with discovery problems, as prosecutors have struggled to retrieve and make readily obtainable the massive quantity of virtual proof within the case, Fox 21 reported.

“It’s unfair that Mr. Morphew is sitting in prison being held hostage when there’s no bodily proof {that a} homicide has passed off,” one in all Morphew’s protection legal professionals, Iris Eytan, advised the pass judgement on Thursday.

Barry Morphew used to be now not provide within the court and listened to the listening to by the use of a video convention app.

Murphy ordered prosecutors to supply enhanced audio from the secret agent pen, surveillance photos, pictures and knowledge from laptops and an Amazon Kindle e-reader inside of seven days. Prosecutors stated they plan to name greater than a dozen witnesses at trial.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, used to be reported lacking by means of a neighbor on Might 10, 2020 – Mom’s Day. Government stated she went for a motorcycle trip and not returned. At one level, Barry Morphew pleaded for his spouse’s go back in a video posted on Fb.

Suzanne Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, up to now advised Dr. Phil that he suspected her husband may well be in the back of her disappearance.

A lot of the case has remained underneath wraps, particularly after the pass judgement on dominated closing week for the 130-page arrest affidavit to stay sealed.

Right through Thursday’s complaints, Murphy refused to grant Morphew bond, because the protection lamented about how lots of the virtual information supplied as proof within the case can’t be opened. And not using a frame recovered, prosecutors will depend closely on resort surveillance video and pictures taken by means of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Alleged proof additionally used to be discovered on an HP pc, kindle, and Apple pc recovered from Barry’s house, in addition to the secret agent pen, telephone knowledge and knowledge discovered on Suzanne’s iCloud account.

Eytan pointed to a number of examples the place eleventh Judicial District Lawyer Linda Stanley’s place of work allegedly excluded proof or had discovery violations, arguing that the protection used to be handiest supplied fabrics 3 days in the past — in spite of desiring it to be had previous on June 2. Moreover, there are problems with studying the entire 1 terabyte of data passed over to the protection.

However the prosecution insisted that their place of work has long gone the additional mile in retrieving and offering the proof, having met with detectives in Denver to talk about the easiest way to percentage the information.

“The commentary of we’ve had all this discovery for a 12 months, shouldn’t be true. I perceive our legal responsibility of discovery,” Stanley stated, claiming her place of work has had dozens of conversations with Eytan and some other protection legal professional, Dru Nielsen, to treatment the problem.

She stated the information would possibly had been copied incorrectly. Protection legal professionals argued that the prosecution is purposely behind schedule sending over details about the investigation forward of an upcoming four-day-long initial listening to.

Prosecutors plan to carry 18 witnesses for a four-day initial listening to, in step with Eytan.

A date for the following listening to has now not been set however Murphy stated it’ll now not happen on a video convention app.