Morrie Gelman Lifeless: Journalist, Variety Reporter Dies at 90

Longtime media journalist and Variety alumnus Morrie Gelman died of coronary heart failure on Aug. 26 in Palm Desert, Calif. He was 90.

Gelman was a Variety staffer from 1977 to 1992.

Born Morris Gelman in Brooklyn, he started his profession within the New York Metropolis mailroom of radio’s Mutual Broadcasting System in 1948. After two years within the Military, he labored for 5 years at the New York Put up as an assistant to syndicated columnist Earl Wilson and later as a police reporter. He additionally was a journalist at the Brooklyn Eagle newspaper.

He continued his profession as options editor at the month-to-month Theater Journal and was a member of the Drama Critics Circle. Later, he was editorial director at United Enterprise Publications and Japanese writer Dempa Publications.

Gelman spent 12 years as senior correspondent for weekly commerce Broadcasting Journal (now Broadcasting & Cable), and was west coast bureau chief for Promoting Age, the place he helped set up its print weekly commerce journal Digital Media (later often called TV Week). Gelman additionally wrote for Animation Journal.

Throughout his Variety tenure, he was based mostly in Los Angeles and coated TV broadcasting, writing information tales in addition to columns. Whereas broadcast TV was the primary focus when he began, Gelman rapidly expanded his beat to jot down concerning the rapidly altering business, when Ted Turner pioneered the concept of fundamental cable and companies like HBO launched the concept of pay-cable channels.

Although he began in conventional newspapers in N.Y., he embraced the modifications that occurred in each journalism and leisure. Gelman remained unflappable as he handled TV executives, and he solely appeared to get indignant when he perceived somebody being handled unfairly.

Gelman was one of many chief interviewers for the Archive of American Broadcasting at the Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences. He ran his personal advertising and media analysis agency within the 1990s and co-wrote (with Gene Accas) the 1998 guide “The Greatest in Tv: 50 Years of Emmys.” He retired in 2000.

He’s survived by Marisa, his spouse of 65 years; two sons; and two grandchildren.