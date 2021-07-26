Mortal Kombat 11 has offered greater than 12 million copies, and that makes the saga the best-selling of the preventing style

Sure a saga manages to undergo the passage of time such a lot of years, it clearly works. Nevertheless it does not all the time translate into million-dollar gross sales figures. One thing that sure has gotten the Mortal Kombat franchise due to the gross sales of the remaining Mortal Kombat 11.

If truth be told, Warner Bros. has introduced that the most recent installment has already offered greater than 12 million copies all over the world, which makes the saga within the best-selling of the historical past within the style of the battle. Very fascinating information, bearing in mind that it used to be competing with such giant names as Side road Fighter (amongst others).

Mortal Kombat 11 has offered over 12 million copies international in step with WB Video games The Mortal Kombat franchise has offered greater than 73 million gameshttps://t.co/TUM9YeJqoT percent.twitter.com/4oGH75ebwE – Nibel (@Nibellion) July 26, 2021

The inside track, which has been echoed @Nibellion and Twitter, has been printed by way of the XboxAchievements medium. And as they remark, It’s been the inventive director of the saga, Ed Boon, who has devoted a couple of phrases to the enthusiasts to have a good time those just right figures. You’ll be able to learn his statements beneath:

“When Mortal Kombat used to be launched nearly 30 years in the past, I by no means dreamed that it could transform the franchise it’s nowadays with greater than 73 million video games offered. We have now probably the most maximum passionate enthusiasts on the earth and We admire the make stronger you’ve gotten given us over time. “.

For reference: Mortal Kombat – 73 million devices

Break Bros. – 65.1 million devices (March 31, 2021)

Tekken – 51 million devices (April 2021)

Side road Fighter – 46 million devices (March 31, 2021) https://t.co/f0mhQLMzeM — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 26, 2021

In the end, and as you’ll be able to see within the tweet above, it’s been analyst Daniel Ahmad the person who has introduced the information that presentations us the overall gross sales of the principle preventing sagas. Thus, Mortal Kombat is ranked number one with a complete of 73 million copies offered international. It’s adopted by way of Break Bros., with 65.1 million copies, Tekken, with 50 million copies offered, and Side road Fighter, with 46 million copies offered.