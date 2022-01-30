Mortal Kombat 12 would have been leaked by its own developers through an image

A NetherRealm producer posted a photo on Thursday showing a file with the acronym.

With Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios it once again achieved its goal: a remarkable game capable of accumulating great commercial performance. So much so that the game boasts a great success for Warner Bros., although in July of last year they stopped including content in the title in order to focus on their next project.

An image shows a file called MK12This project is still unknown, and much of the rumors point to Injustice 3 since it seems to play a new installment of fighting with DC characters. However, from the developer itself they have leaked the Mortal Kombat 12 existence, a title that will surely arrive in the future but that we did not expect to know anything about at the moment.

It has been one of the NetherRealm producers who has missed a small detail. A post on the Twitter account of Jonathan Andersen He would let us see a picture of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, and Injustice 2 artwork on his desk. However, if we look at the top of the image, we see that the monitor on the right can read MK12_mast…, the name that one of the files with which it would be working would have. The image has been collected by ComicBook and we show it to you below:

We do not know if it is an accident or if Andersen wanted to leave this track, but the truth is that the post has been deleted after being visible for about ten minutes. In addition, an email message is also read that says “our fans scour the internet for any trace of…” and “be careful with this material”, which would reinforce the theory that it is either intentional or an oversight too big.

In the absence of knowing the truth and knowing if we can expect any official announcement about it in the coming months, the truth is that the studio asked fans for patience just a few weeks ago. At the moment, what we do know for sure is that there will be a new Mortal Kombat movie with the writer of Moon Knight.

