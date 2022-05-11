Mortal Kombat 2: The Movie Script Is Going Well And Its Writer Has Big Promises For Fans

After the good performance of the first film, Warner Bros. seeks to learn from its mistakes in its sequel.

Despite its strong performance on HBO Max, the Mortal Kombat cinematic reboot was not entirely supported by the public’s appreciation. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are aware of this, and according to their sequel’s screenwriter, fellow Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater, they’ve learned from their mistakes.

We want to make a sequel that nobody expectsSlater“So far it’s been fun, I’m about halfway through the script,” he says in an interview with The Direct. “I work closely with the director, the studio and the guys behind the game. [NetherRealm Studios]and although I can say little about the story I think they have learned some lessons, from seeing what the fans liked and what they didn’t. ” “We see it as an opportunity to take what worked, make it even better and give the audience more of that, and deliver something incredibly satisfying, truly exciting and unpredictable“, Add.

Given his stint in Marvel Studios’ MCU, Slater discussed whether he’ll take a similar approach to Mortal Kombat. “I don’t think it’s necessarily going to have the same tone as the MCU, but it’s definitely going to have some of my sensibilities.” And how did you get the job? “I told them, this is Mortal Kombat. We’ve got guys ripping their faces off and breathing fire – it’s a weird universe, let’s take some of that weirdness and let’s make a sequel that nobody expects“, concluded the screenwriter, making it clear that there is still a lot of work ahead, so no release date yet.

Although there are still no details about the story, if part of the events narrated in the first film is taken, it is expected that Johnny Cage lands in the project, having already a candidate for the fans who is even training for the role. In the background, the world of video game adaptations is gaining strength after the recent box office successes of Uncharted and Sonic the Movie 2.

