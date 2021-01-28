Mortal Kombat and the Suicide Squad show up in new HBO Max clip

Warner Bros. has released a small preview of their upcoming movie releases, including new clips from Mortal Kombat and The Suicide Squad, among others.

The reel, showing the movies hitting theaters and at HBO Max on the same day, includes several shots from Mortal Kombat, including a new look at a Scorpion unmasked and fighting masked attackers, as well as a shot in which Sonya Blade points out words “Mortal Kombat” in a picture and saying: “It’s an invitation to Mortal Kombat.”.

This year every @WBPictures movie will be in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The biggest premieres every single month. pic.twitter.com/5ipY3x4mBi — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 27, 2021

As for The Suicide Squad, we see a familiar and rainy image of the titular squad, with the words “So this is the famous Suicide Squad”, as well as Idris Elba’s Bloodsport saying, “nobody likes bragging”, to which John Cena’s Peacemaker responds, “Unless what they’re showing is dope like m …”, before being cut. We also see a fraction of a second of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn escaping from a collapsing building.

The reel comprises a huge list of films from Warner Bros. and HBO Max: The Little Details, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry the Movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In the Heights, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Cry Macho, King Richard, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Malignant, The Many Saints of Untitled Newark, Dune, and Matrix 4 (no images in that case).

Mortal Kombat will arrive on April 16 and we recently got new images and details, including a mention of Fatalities. The reboot includes Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Briggs, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Josh Lawson as Kano, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Max Huang as Lung Lao Max, and Lewis Tan as a completely new character.

Director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is described as a brave war movie, and it has a truly insane cast, from Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone and Taika Waititi. It will arrive on August 6.

On the other hand, Warner Bros. ‘decision to release its movies in theaters and on streaming at the same time has been highly controversial. And we’ve even seen how director Christopher Nolan said that “They don’t understand what they are missing.”.