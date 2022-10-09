Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match officially announced for 2023, revealing its first details

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match has been officially announced for the year 2023 and will feature the return of Joel McHale as the voice of Johnny Cage in its original version.

The news was announced during the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind New York Comic Con panel, and it came on the same day that Mortal Kombat celebrates its 30th anniversary. Series producer Rick Morales was on hand to confirm that Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match will be the fourth installment in the animated film series.

No further details of this new film have been given, but obviously it seems that it will put a big focus on the Johnny Cage of McHale, since his name is in the title.

McHale first voiced Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and returned for another round in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. He was absent in Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, but he will voice the character again in this new movie.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has just been released and follows Kano on a “brutal journey to take over Earthrealm.” To do so, however, he will have to face Kenshi and Kuai Liang.

In our review of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, we commented that it’s “an interesting effort to illustrate more of Kenshi’s past, but it muddies its own plot. It’s a colorful apocalyptic thriller with a shiny new Mortal Kombat paint job. Some of Kenshi’s story moments are satisfying, and it’s refreshing to see a character who doesn’t get a lot of screen time shine a bit.”