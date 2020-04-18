This week for his or her part on BJ Sheas Geek Nation on KISW FM; the Rev and Gareth at Skewed and Reviewed discuss Mortal Kombat Legacy: Scorpions Revenge. They then take a look on the Horror Shooter GTFO and conclude with the sudden XCO: Chimera Squad. The part is on the two:40 degree of the show.
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, GTFO, And XCOM: Chimera Squad On BJ Shea’s Geek Nation
April 18, 2020
1 Min Read
