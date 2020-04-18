General News

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, GTFO, And XCOM: Chimera Squad On BJ Shea’s Geek Nation

April 18, 2020
1 Min Read

This week for his or her part on BJ Sheas Geek Nation on KISW FM; the Rev and Gareth at Skewed and Reviewed discuss Mortal Kombat Legacy: Scorpions Revenge. They then take a look on the Horror Shooter GTFO and conclude with the sudden XCO: Chimera Squad. The part is on the two:40 degree of the show.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment