Mortal Kombat movie features its own take on the mythical Techno Syndrome theme

Older veterans will remember the original movie Mortal Kombat when they see the new version that will be released this year 2021. And not only because it is still one of the best adaptations that cinema has made of a video game, but also because it contained a mythical melody that will now return for the reboot, completely reimagined.

It is about the iconic theme song Techno Syndrome, which will be reinvented by composer Benjamin Wallfisch. Also, best of all, you can already listen to this new version. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

As Collider reports, Wallfisch began work on Techno Syndrome 2021 before filming began on the new movie. And right now you can listen to the finished product here.

As you can see, this is an incredibly modern twist on a tune that fans of the series (not just the movie, but also the games) love. Without a doubt, a great advance so that the last delay that has suffered production hurts a little less. Remember that now, the release date is scheduled for next April 23, 2021, instead of April 16, 2021.

While we wait for the premiere, which will also hit HBO on the same day as in theaters, we remind you of the official synopsis of the film: