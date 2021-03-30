Mortal Kombat movie fights and characters want to stay true to the games

The fights in the movie Mortal Kombat They are true to the games and characters involved, too, according to the producers.

Following the release of the official trailer last month, fans have had the feeling that the characters have been reflected very well in the film and that the fights are also very similar. Producer Todd Garner has said on ScreenRant that they have stayed true to both elements.

“Every fight in the movie has its own personality and not only are they true to the games, but also the characters,” said Garner. “I can’t tell you who stars in it … but you’re going to see one of the most brutal fights you’ve ever seen in a movie.”

Considering that we have already seen in the trailer Sub-Zero freeze Scorpion’s blood to create a dagger and stab him with it, the hype that Garner has generated around this fight that he calls “the most brutal” is more than interesting. Garner has said that the fight could be considered “the most violent, it is a heads up, crazy”, a fight of “who would not expect to see a fight.”

The producer has also said that there is an enormous variety in fight choreography, something that makes the film maintain a great fidelity with the games:

“There is also wonderful combat choreography,” he said on ScreenRant. “There are sword strikes, and even the moment when, in the trailer, Sub-Zero freezes Scorpion’s blood and stabs him with it, so each fight has its own personality.”

Mortal Kombat fans will have the opportunity to see this fidelity to the games and the personalities of the protagonists when the film launches in theaters and HBO on April 16, and that is now.