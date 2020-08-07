Mortal Kombat Vs. Street Fighter: Which Bad Video Game Movie Is Better

Street Fighter:

All I can say is that I obtained a giant E. Honda splash of disappointment once I noticed Street Fighter within the theater again in 1994. The place had been all of the cool strikes from the sport? Sure, Guile did his flash kick, and Bison did a variation of the Pyscho Crusher. However this movie simply offers me first X-Males film vibes in that the director, Steven E. de Souza, appeared to be just a little embarrassed to go full online game identical to Bryan Singer didn’t need to go full comedian ebook when it got here to the costumes.

I imply, come on, man. Ryu solely KIND OF shot a hadouken late within the movie, and that was all we actually obtained apart from the flash kick and the psycho crusher. Not cool.