Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’s return excites fans into a polite frenzy

For a present that has made gradual tv so trendy, the return of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing to BBC Two on Sunday has despatched fans into a polite frenzy.

Season three of the present about two comedians standing in British rivers catching fish then, crucially, returning them, premiered with Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer making an attempt to catch salmon within the River Tweed in northern England/Scotland.

The chat between the 2 pals scored excessive on the Sunday mirth-o-meter, with Mortimer saying: “If there’s one factor I’d change about you it’s a higher pores and skin regime. It’s fairly scary. And ideally you’d gown otherwise. You don’t appear that bothered about garments.”

Mortimer’s makes an attempt to solid his fly rod with out killing Whitehouse and their information have been notably amusing, albeit more likely to fail all public legal responsibility insurance coverage tips.

In awe of the gorgeous surroundings. Should not chortle, however I am in suits over Bob’s try and solid, ending up injuring each his fellow boat mates. #Gonefishing — Avril (@_AvrilH_) August 23, 2020

Whitehouse responded with righteous indignation, reprimanding “younger Bob” for his lack of fishing acumen.

Paul’s going to frighten all of the fishes away, shouting and cussing at younger Bob like that!…. #gonefishing — © Mr. Chambers ™ (@mr_chambers_) August 23, 2020

Mortimer returned with a gallery of recent comedy characters, together with “Lynx Silversmith” and “Mystic Wilf”.

Many Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing fans have been completely happy to see the return of the present merely for its mood-boosting properties.

Good to have my weekly 30min dose of on the spot serotonin again, #GoneFishing with @RealBobMortimer and @PaulWhitehouse ❤️ — dave magee says put on a masks and wash your palms (@DaveLaFaro) August 23, 2020

Mortimer & Whitehouse riffing on jam flavours “takes Sunday night viewing to a new stage,” in response to this fan on Twitter.

Gone Fishing #GoneFishing with @RealBobMortimer and @PaulWhitehous64 speaking about jam takes excellent Sunday night viewing to a new stage. Suck it, #AntiquesRoadshow — Kate (@jokerunning) August 23, 2020

One other commented: “The friendship, the surroundings, the music, simply delightfully enjoyable…”

#gonefishing The friendship, the surroundings, the music, simply delightfully enjoyable… — Ella Chacha ???????????? (@elacha123) August 23, 2020

A programme which is filled with a lot gently humorous observations impressed comparable light-hearted musings, notably Mortimer’s capacity to topple over at any second.

@RealBobMortimer watching a grown man fall to the ground like he’s been shot is unedifying. Going to show over and watch Neymar as a substitute #gonefishing — adam collins (@Collins_Adam1) August 23, 2020

Why does Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing work so nicely? “It’s primarily 2 blokes standing in a river waffling garbage but it surely’s such a stunning programme with 2 comedy genius’s [sic].”

Why does #GoneFishing work so nicely? It’s primarily 2 blokes standing in a river waffling garbage but it surely’s such a stunning programme with 2 comedy genius’s — ????Rach????️‍???? (@Pink_Flamingo74) August 23, 2020

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns to BBC subsequent Sunday. Watch seasons 1-2 on BBC iPlayer.

If you happen to’re searching for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.