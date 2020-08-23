General News

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing's return excites fans into a polite frenzy

August 23, 2020
For a present that has made gradual tv so trendy, the return of  Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing to BBC Two on Sunday has despatched fans into a polite frenzy.

Season three of the present about two comedians standing in British rivers catching fish then, crucially, returning them, premiered with Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer making an attempt to catch salmon within the River Tweed in northern England/Scotland.

The chat between the 2 pals scored excessive on the Sunday mirth-o-meter, with Mortimer saying: “If there’s one factor I’d change about you it’s a higher pores and skin regime. It’s fairly scary. And ideally you’d gown otherwise. You don’t appear that bothered about garments.”

Mortimer’s makes an attempt to solid his fly rod with out killing Whitehouse and their information have been notably amusing, albeit more likely to fail all public legal responsibility insurance coverage tips.

Whitehouse responded with righteous indignation, reprimanding “younger Bob” for his lack of fishing acumen.

Mortimer returned with a gallery of recent comedy characters, together with “Lynx Silversmith” and “Mystic Wilf”.

Many Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing fans have been completely happy to see the return of the present merely for its mood-boosting properties.

Mortimer & Whitehouse riffing on jam flavours “takes Sunday night viewing to a new stage,” in response to this fan on Twitter.

One other commented: “The friendship, the surroundings, the music, simply delightfully enjoyable…”

A programme which is filled with a lot gently humorous observations impressed comparable light-hearted musings, notably Mortimer’s capacity to topple over at any second.

Why does Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing work so nicely? “It’s primarily 2 blokes standing in a river waffling garbage but it surely’s such a stunning programme with 2 comedy genius’s [sic].”

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns to BBC subsequent Sunday. Watch seasons 1-2 on BBC iPlayer.

