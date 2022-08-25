Morty joins the MultiVersus squad and makes it clear in his gameplay trailer that he doesn’t cower before anyone

The co-star of Rick & Morty debuts in the fighting and platform video game where Batman and company are already.

Starting today, MultiVersus users can start hitting it off with Morty Smith, co-star of the Adult Swim series Rick & Morty. The teenage grandson of genius scientist Rick Sanchez, he arrives as part of season 1 of the fighting title and is a bully-class character with more than one trick up his sleeve. Whoever has doubts with him, can first take a look at the gameplay trailer of the news.

Morty’s moveset features a mix of abilities and attacks, from his muscularly enhanced left arm “Armothy” and his alien device “Plumbus”, to his ability to flog his opponents and the use of various projectiles. The trailer also shows the variant of the character President Mortywhich is available as an in-game purchase.

MultiVersus celebrated a few days ago the first month since its launch free-to-play and offers players to be part of a combat arena and platforms not very different from the successful Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch, with characters as diverse as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Tom and Jerry, LeBron James, etc. For the next few weeks, the landing of Black Adam, among others, is also confirmed.

So far MultiVersus has been a triumph for Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games after adding more than 20 million users on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. If you want to know more, you can read the analysis of MultiVersus by partner Jesús Bella.

