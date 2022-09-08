Moscow ordered Russian opponent Alexei Navalny to remain in an isolation cell for another 15 days

File photo of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing on May 17, 2022 (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

The Russian authorities have renewed for the fourth time the solitary confinement of the opposition Alexei Navalnywho will spend another fifteen days in a solitary cell in the Melejovo prison, located about 260 kilometers north of the capital, Moscow.

As reported by Nalvany himself on his profile on the social network Twitter, he has now been classified as “persistent offender”, with which his stay in prison will be “under strict conditions within a strict regime penal colony”.

Navalny, who says he had been waiting four months to be able to receive a visit from his relatives, will have to wait another six months, as stipulated for prisoners in strict conditions. “Bad luck for me,” he lamented.

Despite the situation, the opposition leader ironically questioned whether his prison conditions “will be closer to those of Hannibal Lecter or those of Magneto from X-Men”. “I hope our tsar was screaming: Rot him, rot him,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, he noted that in his next cell “tiny” he will have more time to think, and has expressed his surprise that he and his brother Oleg are the only two political prisoners that Russia has classified as “persistent criminals”. “What a family we have,” he settled.

On the other hand, Navalny’s spokeswoman, Count Yarmyshhas shared on his social networks a photograph of the cell in which the opponent will spend the next fifteen days and has pointed out that the regime of strict conditions also means having less pay for the work performed in prison.

This is the cell where Navalny will be isolated for the next 15 days (@Kira_Yarmysh)

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his return from Berlin, where he spent several months recovering after narrowly surviving a poisoning of which President Vladimir Putin is accused.

At the end of May, the Russian justice confirmed the sentence to 9 years in prison for the diversion of funds donated to anti-corruption organizations, accusations that both he and his supporters deny and consider politically motivated.

The 46-year-old dissident gained notoriety with a blog denouncing corruption, and before he was jailed he organized protests across Russia. In 2018 he tried to run for president, but was excluded from the elections in which Putin won his fourth term.

called to vote

On Tuesday, Navalny called on Russians to vote in local and regional elections, to be held from Friday to Sunday, despite the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. “The essence has not changed. Putin continues to command, based on repression, control over the judicial system, propaganda and his party, United Russia, which controls all the assemblies of deputies in the country, ”Navalny wrote on his Telegram channel.

File photo of Navalny at a rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the assassination of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in Moscow on February 29, 2020 (REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)

Navalny admitted that with the start of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine, the debate arose about whether it was worth voting. “I think so. Any action aimed at weakening any of the elements of the Putinist system is correct and it is the duty of every citizen”, he underlines.

The Russian opponent, who considers participating in the elections the safest and simplest method of struggle, although he admits that it is not the most effective, recalls that in the last two months the authorities have excluded “undesirable” candidates for the Kremlin, which confirms his fear of extra-parliamentary opposition.

A year ago, the authorities deprived numerous electoral candidates of registration, while the opposition denounced that the three days of voting and electronic voting are an instrument of fraud in the hands of the Kremlin.

With information from EFE and EuropaPress

