Moscow runs out of men: the Russians hide from the authorities after the mobilization decreed by Vladimir Putin

People wait for a bus at a bus stop with a board showing a picture of a Russian soldier with a slogan that reads “Glory to the heroes of Russia” in Moscow. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Many Russian men are staying off the streets in Moscowhiding from the authorities for fear of receiving a recruitment notice behind the mobilization of the population decreed in September by the Russian president, Vladimir Putinfor the military campaign in Ukraine.

Although there are still many men in a city of 12 million inhabitantsthroughout the capital their presence has been significantly reduced, particularly in restaurants and social gatherings such as dinners and parties, according to the New York Times in a chronicle published this Wednesday.

“This is especially true among the intelligentsia of the city, which usually has income and passports to travel abroad”, writes the New York newspaper.

Although there are no exact figures, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of men have left the country since the announcement of the mobilization. Most have left in recent weeks to avoid the draft or worried that Russia might close the borders if Putin declared martial law, according to the report. NOW. These were added to those who had already left in rejection of the invasion or because, because of their opposition to the Kremlin, they feared being imprisoned or oppressed.

Women by a pond on a rainy day in Moscow, Russia, October 4, 2022. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Putin said on Friday that at least 220,000 citizens had been recruited. Most of them come from peripheral and poor regions of the vast territory of the Russian Federation. On Monday, the mayor of Moscow announced that the mobilization in the capital had officially ended.

Alexey Ermilovfounder of a popular chain of barbershops, said the exodus of men was very evident in Moscow y St. Petersburg.

“We can see the wave of mass relocation more in Moscow and St. Petersburg than in other cities, partly because there are more people with the means to go there”Ermilov said. Olyamanager of one of the barbershops, said that “half of the customers left”.

The lack of men is also notorious in the famous Stoleshnikov alley, one of the Moscow nightlife areas. During the summer, it was full of trendy young Russians having fun. Now on a Saturday night it was relatively empty.

On the other hand, downloads dating apps have risen sharply in the countries to which the Russian men fled. In Armeniathe number of new registrations on a dating app, Mambaup 135 percent, a company representative told RBK, a Russian financial media outlet. In Georgia y Turkey the rate of new downloads exceeded 110 percent, while in Kazakhstan increased 32 percent.

A young woman walks down the street near the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure during autumn weather in Moscow, Russia, October 10, 2022. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Meanwhile, for those who stayed, getting around the city has become harrowing amid the ever-present checkpoints by authorities.

“I try to go everywhere by car, because they can give search warrants on the street and next to the subway,” he told the NOW Alexander Perepelkinmarketing director and editor of a fashion and culture publication.

Perepelkin said he stayed in Russia because he felt an obligation to keep the company running with its more than 100 employees. But now his offices remind her of the early months of the coronavirus pandemic for all the missing people. He said that he and his partners don’t know what to do.

The lack of men caused by the mobilization also began to hit the economy. In the two weeks following the call, the number of orders in Moscow restaurants of more than 1,500 rubles – about 25 dollars – decreased by 29% compared to the same period of the previous year. SberbankRussia’s largest lender, closed 529 branches in September alone, according to the newspaper Kommersant.

Local media also reported that attendance at one of the largest strip clubs of Moscow was reduced by 60% and that there are also fewer security guards available because they have been mobilized or have fled.

A man walks across a bridge in Moscow, October 4, 2022. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

At the same time, many married women stayed in Moscow when their husbands fled, either after receiving a povestka -a recruitment notice- or before one could arrive.

“I feel that we are now a country of women”said to NOW Stanislava, a 33-year-old photographer. “I was looking for male friends to help me move some furniture and realized that almost all of them had left.”

Women whose husbands were conscripted also stayed in Moscow. In cases like yours, the fear is that their husbands will not return alive.

“These men are like toys in the hands of children,” said Ekaterina, 27, whose husband, Vladimir, 25, was sent to a training camp outside Moscow. “They’re just cannon fodder.”

Keep reading:

Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia

Russia started the evacuation of civilians in Kherson with a propaganda campaign and Ukraine fears that Putin prepares a trap