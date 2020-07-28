Mosque built by breaking gurdwara in Pakistan, India expresses opposition

new Delhi: Pakistan has once again revealed its nefarious intentions. A spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs said today that the gurdwara at Naulakha Bazar in Lahore has been demolished and a mosque has been made there. In this regard, India expressed its displeasure with the Pakistan High Commission. Demonstrations were also seen outside Pakistan High Commission. Please tell this gurudwara is also called a martyr place. Because Bhai Taru Singh Ji was martyred here. But where is Pakistan going to desist from its petty antics, Pakistan says that this mosque is martyr Ganj. The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Pakistan is trying to change the name of the gurdwara. Also Read – Results of Korana’s Rapid Test Kit can be available in a few seconds, Israeli team to help India

He said that expressing concern in this regard, Pakistan has asked Pakistan to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. At the same time, Pakistan has also been asked about the minorities living there to ensure their cultural, social and religious security. So that minorities can live there well.

The spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs said that in 1745, Bhai Taru Singh had made a great sacrifice at the place of martyrdom. This is a historical event. The Gurudwara is considered quite sacred for the Sikh community. In such a situation, Pakistan has been demanded for justice for the Sikh community. Also, it has been asked to take appropriate action to build a mosque in place of martyrdom.