Mosque construction in Ayodhya has increased, library will also be built, work will start within 15 days

Lucknow: The agitation for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya has increased. For this, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board will soon form a trust by meeting. Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Farooqui said that within the next 15 days work will be started for the construction of the mosque on the land found in Raunahi.

For this, a trust will be announced first, this trust will build a mosque, Islamic educational institution and library to be built in Raunahi. This trust will have full responsibility for construction.

He informed that the Sunni Central Waqf Board will formally form the trust after meeting in Lucknow. The trust will hold this meeting through video conferencing. All members will join it through VC. It is believed that 15 members will be involved in this board meeting. The trust will be formed in this meeting and after its formation, the outline of the construction will be decided. In this, along with the Islamic Educational Institute, a library will also be constructed.

It should be noted that after the decision of the Supreme Court, a temple is going to be constructed at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. At the same time, according to the court’s order, the government allotted five acres of land for construction of the mosque to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. According to the decision of the Supreme Court, on behalf of the government, the Sunni Central Waqf Board has been given 5 acres of land for construction of mosque in Dhanipur Gram Sabha located in the periphery of Ayodhya district.