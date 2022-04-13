Moss Book 2, analysis and opinions of the game for PS5

After the surprise that was the first Moss and the not good surprise of his “to be continued”, comes the second installment to follow the story of Quill in search of the relics to save his world. Find out how everything has evolved in the analysis of Moss Book II.

It’s funny, but I think the ecosystem of PlayStation VR open and close with the same game. Moss was the first title that I really enjoyed with Sony glasses and this second installment will be the last one before the arrival of the next model. I still remember the sensations of the first part, which have surfaced with its continuation: a title in which the craftsmanship and sensitivity of their authors. There is something very special in the way Polyarc he is building his work. The player constantly notes that he is a part of Moss’s world; not only because of how captivating he is, but because of something that can only be achieved through virtual reality: perspective. Moss and also this Book II demonstrate the value of VR beyond first person immersion. Because how would we catalog Moss, really? In it we drive Quill in the third person, solving puzzles through intricate levels, but at the same time we are the Reader (I’m sorry, I kind of refuse to call it Lector, like the game), a kind of avatar of ourselves that, in the first person, we can also interact with this world while we read the story through a book.

Moss is an exercise in metanarrative fascinating. No, it does not seek to break fourth walls like Inscryption or Doki Doki Literature Club!, but it establishes a link between reader, author and characters almost the way The NeverEnding Story did. It’s hard for me not to get emotional when I think about how cute he is in this tribute to literature. To the way there is a narrator who reads the story while the characters act out the dialogue. Like Sierra did in the past and audiobooks do now. As the stories have done all their lives.

Moss overwhelmed with his scenarios presented almost as a model the diorama. It is a style that games like the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening have followed, but thanks to that unique perspective that virtual reality provides, it is strengthened. Book II takes it to a new level with more varied, detailed and full of secrets places. It is very easy to connect with this approach as soon as you move Quill around his scenes while solving puzzles. And very difficult not to go back to the child that we carry inside playing in your room, manipulating tiny worlds that you fill with your imagination. Looking out the window that is this game, even if it’s only for a few minutes, is something that I think every player should do at some point in their life.

To be continue…

Book II picks up the story right where the first Moss left off, with the snake Sarffog defeated and our uncle rescued. This was one of the aspects that most crushed the players. It’s not that the game announced a sequel, it’s that it cuts off abruptly when things get really interesting. It can be understood: Polyarc is a small studio and the waiting time for this second part denotes it, but we are also talking about short games that have a relatively high price.

Perhaps it impresses a little less, because it follows the same trail as its predecessorBook II is a bit longer, but not by much. It has lasted me about 5 hours and perhaps impresses a little less, because it follows the same trail as its predecessor. Even so, it is perhaps rounder because it rests on the foundations of the first to build higher. Each of the chapters is pampered to the extreme and offers a variety of mechanics that tries to repeat itself as little as necessary while looking for new formulas to surprise the player. Polyarc has managed to more judiciously mix the moves we do as Quill with the ones we do as a Reader, sometimes juggling them. Afterwards, he starts introducing new mechanics, like a dash to overcome distances, long range weapons to activate mechanisms or a hammer that can activate special pushbuttons when we need it. All of them are also aimed at combat, but it is in the puzzles that we are really going to get the most out of them. These puzzles and situations to solve are the true soul of the game and you never get tired of entering a new room and facing the next challenge; mainly because they are very measured. They are never entirely easy, but they are never frustrating either.

The combat It is different. It is almost an imposition in a story that tells us about a world in conflict and the ambition to accumulate power. But honestly, I wish it had been reduced as much as possible. There are times when our progress is impeded by blocking the way and causing us to face waves of enemies that appear little by little. It doesn’t matter if each one has a type of attack or a slightly more effective way to finish them off. They are not nearly as inspired as their puzzles and they are done repetitive.

This is where, in addition, I have noticed the lag of PSVR. Moss Book II is a bit more demanding in some actions, having to load our mouse’s weapons or perform quick actions with the stage (even more so while we are fighting). And PSVR technology sometimes fails. The light system that registers the camera is not as efficient as the sensors of the Oculus Quest or the future PSVR2, and on occasion I have died due to the inaccuracy of these movements. Also remember that if you want to play on PS5, you will need a DualShock 4 to do so, since the DualSense does not have the light that the sensor needs (apart from the USB converter for the PlayStation Camera).

I don’t know what it is about this game and this perspective, but every time I entered a new level, I fell in love with its Magic. From the ruins of the castle that serves as a link between other worlds, to fantastic forests, mines, forges or snowy environments; every little location in Moss Book II is well cared for and has the ability to fascinate. Due to its short duration, it is worth making an extra effort to get all the scrolls. Each one of them hides an extra puzzle and on many occasions they will force us to have to move our necks or our whole body to “peek” at the level. And so, everything is appreciated better.

If you have a PSVR it is one of those mandatory games to tryMoss Book II may be a very direct sequel. Although it has its improvements with new mechanics, it is true that the surprise factor is lost a bit. But if you have a PSVR (and if you have other glasses too, because the game will end up coming to other platforms, as its first installment did), it is one of those games that you must try. It also shows that not everything in VR has to be first-person experiences. That there is a whole world of possibilities through fixed cameras. But above all, it shows the power of a good idea, of a good design and the ability to fascinate the player No need for big ambitions. Like the stories.