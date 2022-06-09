Moss Book 2 confirms its release in Meta Quest 2 with date and graphic improvements

The game, starring an intrepid mouse, has garnered good reviews after launching on PS VR.

There are adventures that dance between the legendary and the endearing, and Moss Book 2 is one of them. This Virtual Reality title has already received a good handful of positive reviews after launching on PlayStation VR, but, as revealed during the Upload VR Showcase, Quill the mouse wants to expand his adventure to the confines of Meta Quest 2.

Moss Book 2 is coming to Meta Quest 2 on July 21The conference focused on Virtual Reality not only advances the arrival of the game on the Meta device, but also leaves us with a release date: July 21. Therefore, Meta Quest 2 users can now add this acclaimed title to their wish list, and if they wish to delve further into the Quill universe, they also have the opportunity to pre-order the Official Soundtrack of the game.

And there is more: the Polyarc team has not limited itself to developing a simple port and, as they explain in a press release sent to 3DJuegos, they have taken advantage of all the power of Meta Quest 2 to graphically improve the adventure: “For this release, not only did we want Book II to work in Quest 2 and leave it at that, but we’ve taken our time to balance certain elements of the gameboth in terms of graphics and gameplay, with the aim of offering an experience that is truly memorablesays Tyler Walters, technical artist at the studio.

Between trailers and some gameplay loaded with fantastic elements, Moss Book 2 managed to steal our hearts. At 3DJuegos we have had the opportunity to chat with its director, Josh Stiksma, to discover some of the attributes that make this game a perfect complement for Virtual Reality. Because, between special interactions and legendary battles, the title makes the player create a unique relationship with Quill.

