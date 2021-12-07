Moss: E-book 2 confirms its free up date for subsequent 12 months and presentations the go back of the lovable rodent in a brand new trailer

Polyarc has introduced that Moss: E-book 2 might be launched in spring 2022. A brand new trailer and a few first photographs had been proven that you’ll see beneath.

Despite the fact that a particular free up date has no longer been set but, we will hope that Moss: E-book 2 involves PlayStation VR someday within the first part of subsequent 12 months.

The sequel will proceed the tale observed within the first sport, with the mouse Quill because the protagonist dealing with a winged tyrant who chases her throughout the haunted fort. New allies, previous pals, and the fort itself will assist Quill and the avid gamers fight enemies twisted in hearth and metal, and triumph over puzzles. Right here you’ll see the primary reliable trailer:

Moss: E-book 2 was once first printed on PlayStation’s July State of Play, and is the sequel to what’s often regarded as some of the very best Digital Fact video games ever.